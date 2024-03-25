How To Get Unlimited Free Pilates Sessions Through FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Being busy college girlies, it can be hard to find the time and motivation to get in the gym. But what if I told you there was a fun way you could get toned with your buddies? The best part — it’s completely free! Thanks to the Leach Student Recreation Center (located near the Flying High Circus), FSU students are not only provided with workout equipment but also instructors to teach private workout classes! This on-campus gym offers workout classes daily. Some of my favorites are barre burn, cardio dance, vinyasa yoga, and of course, mat Pilates!

By the mid-2000s, Pilates had hit the mainstream. It was a new, fun, and engaging way to tone your stomach and legs, and women were instantly attracted to it. Years later in 2024, taking Pilates classes is considered a luxury now that clubs demand hundreds of dollars a month to be a member. This limits the range of people who have access to Pilates classes. As most college students will agree, we don’t have the extra spending money to afford Pilates. Good thing the Leach offers classes for free!

Aside from being fun and enjoyable, there are countless health benefits to pilates! These include improved flexibility, posture, stabilization of your spine, and concentration. Additionally, this workout method has proven to increase muscle strength and tone, body awareness, and lung capacity.

Now knowing the benefits and easy accessibility of Pilates at FSU, I’m sure you’re wondering how to sign up. First, download the FSU Rec app and log in with your FSUID. This app will give you access to your FSU REC ID, which is used to sign in at the recreation center (or you can always show your FSU ID card upon check-in). You will also see an icon labeled “Group Fitness” which will include a list of the upcoming fitness classes.

The trick to getting into the class and time slot you desire is to be prepared to sign up exactly 25 hours before the start time! This means if you want to register for mat Pilates class at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, you should look to sign up once registration opens for this class at 2 p.m. on Monday (the day before).

Classes at the Leach are totally free! However, if you fail to show up after securing an attendance spot and don’t cancel at least an hour before the start of the class, you’ll be charged a small fee.

Even as a senior, I’m still intimidated to go through a workout using the equipment at the Leach. However, the group fitness classes are more welcoming to me and easier to approach. After entering the building and signing in, I head up the nearest spiral staircase and into the assigned workout studio (listed where you signed up for this session) where I am always happily greeted by the instructor, often an enthusiastic, smiling college girl.

The numerous fitness classes I’ve taken at the Leach have always made me feel safe and comfortable, especially considering the other members in the class. It’s a welcoming environment where girls just like you and me are trying to get a quick, fun workout into our busy schedule. There are always first-timers there, so don’t be afraid if you’re one of them.

Discovering (and mastering) securing a weekly Pilates spot in college is something I enjoy and look forward to. I hope to see you at an upcoming class! You don’t want to regret missing out on the once-in-a-lifetime experience of free, unlimited Pilates classes!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!