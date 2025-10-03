How FSU Stickers Can Help You Find Your Place on Campus

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a staple for club fairs, Market Wednesdays, and GBMs, club stickers are flooded into the already-full hands of eager freshmen. Yet, as I’ve navigated my first few weeks of college, I’ve realized that these marketing tools have hidden meanings that can help me sort through life here at FSU.

While club stickers can be gorgeous decorations for my laptop cover, they also help depict clubs in ways that words, or 30-second club pitches, can’t. Here’s everything I learned from clubs based on their stickers.

Madhatter Knits Stickers

A club that uses looms and theatres to create magic and love for babies in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), this sticker called out to me for not only appealing to my creative side, but to my sentimental tendencies as well. By using yarn and looms to create a knitted heart, this sticker encompasses the message and mission the club hopes to achieve: sending love through crafts. Bonus points for including an image of the loom, so crafters know what materials they’ll be working with!

FSU Libraries Stickers

Through trendy stickers, FSU Libraries paints itself as welcoming to students, and more than just a place to study, with a more serious ambiance. With their playful and bright stickers, FSU Libraries attracts new members to their libraries to not only study, but also hang out and have fun.

It helps break the stigma around study spaces being boring and appeals to the younger college generation on campus right now (I can attest, their marketing tactics definitely worked on me).

CASA Stickers

As a Cuban-American myself, seeing an iconic sticker like Café Bustelo with the Cuban American Student Association’s (CASA) name on it made me feel right at home. Not only did I already feel connected to it, based on the niche cultural reference, but it also brought me some Cuban coffee nostalgia that I’d been missing in Tallahassee.

Cultural clubs like CASA appeal to their audience by marketing specific cultural jokes, sayings, or objects to make members feel more inclined to join. For example, with CASA, I was scared it would be another general club organization with no real Cuban-American foundation. Still, when I saw their sticker collection featuring all Cuban coffee brands, I knew I was right at home.

The Center for Leadership and Service Stickers

This sticker might be the smartest marketing yet, since it not only brings awareness to a more formal organization, but it’s a whole social media campaign! Using a hashtag like #findyourcenterfsu can not only increase social media activity, but it also appeals to the ever-online generation of current college students.

The bright colors of the stickers draw your eyes to it, and with the social media subtext, it increases awareness for the club and encourages students to search for what The Center is all about. With the profile photo being the sticker design, it helps keep the same campaign and branding about finding your place in FSU in a colorful, fun way.

Overall, these stickers help give a unique purpose to clubs, which is especially important because with over 150 Registered Student Organizations (RSO) on campus, it can be hard to narrow down which ones to choose. So, before you choose which club to join or which sticker design to endorse, take a minute to think about your message and what you hope to achieve with it.

