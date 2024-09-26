AI in Action: 5 Tips To Enhance Your Learning This Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Nowadays, it seems like Artificial Intelligence (AI) is almost a daily point of use and conversation. AI-powered virtual assistants like Siri and Alexa can help with things like answering questions, making calls, sending texts, and setting reminders. AI-powered algorithms are used by platforms like Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube to suggest movies, TV shows, music, and videos based on established user preferences. And now, with the newer development of ChatGPT, there is so much possibility right at our fingertips.

So, how can we use these newfound possibilities to our advantage as students without plagiarizing AI? Here is a list of ways I have enhanced my education with these tools!

Ask For Explanations If I’m struggling with a concept in class that I just can’t understand, I ask ChatGPT! It can give explanations, summaries, and examples. It can also break down big, complex ideas into smaller, digestible pieces of information. Something I’ve even done in the past is ask ChatGPT to explain certain concepts like I’m five years old. This helps relate the content back to something you already know and understand! Develop Ideas View this post on Instagram A post shared by ChatGPT Tips | Artificial Intelligence (@yourchatgptguide) Having trouble coming up with a topic for an essay, article, or presentation? Ask ChatGPT to brainstorm ideas for you! I’ve done this a few times in the past when I had trouble finding inspiration for topic ideas, and it’s always been helpful. Speaking of essays, AI can also help you structure your paper and create an outline that guides you when writing! This can help when you’re lost on structuring things like your main arguments or a conclusion. Study Buddy Surprise! ChatGPT is your new study buddy, available anytime, anywhere! It can help you create study questions based on your notes and study materials and even quiz you. From true or false, multiple-choice, or short-answer questions, ChatGPT can help test your knowledge and identify learning gaps. ChatGPT can also make digital flashcards based on your notes from class, which can help you memorize key concepts, terms, or dates. I also recommend Quizlet for studying. I’ve used it for years and years, and a few months ago, I decided to upgrade to Quizlet Plus, which has a “Study Guide” feature. You upload your notes from class, and then Quizlet uses AI to generate a flashcard set, outline, and more. I also find that the “Learn” option on Quizlet is an effective study tool. Study Planner If I have an exam, I tell ChatGPT the exam date, and it will create a personalized study plan, helping me avoid procrastination by allocating manageable times throughout the week to study. All I have to do is follow the plan and study! Language Learning ChatGPT is also useful if you’re learning a new language like I am! I’ve used ChatGPT to explain certain grammar rules I was having trouble with. You can also ask ChatGPT to simulate real-world conversations, giving you a chance to practice your new language!

Something to keep in mind is that ChatGPT and AI can and will make mistakes! They even have that written below the search bar. Many assume that since the information is coming from AI, the information is 100 percent true. It’s crucial to double-check anything you think might not be accurate, especially for anything academic! And, of course, do not plagiarize!

AI and ChatGPT are very powerful tools that are available to everyone, but it’s crucial to use the platforms responsibly and ethically. As students, we can use ChatGPT to provide explanations, brainstorm ideas, study, and even learn a new language! However, we must ensure we use AI to simply assist us rather than take over our whole assignment or essay. Maintain your academic integrity while still making the most of these mind-blowing tools!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!