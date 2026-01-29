New Year, New Clothes: The Tallahassee Thrift Scene

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When the new year hits, everyone, including myself, wants an entirely new wardrobe. However, if you’re an FSU student, spending far too much money or relying on fast fashion is out.

While Tallahassee is still a college town, its vintage and thrift store scene shows that here, style is all about creativity and finding pieces that feel like you. If your 2026 resolution involves dressing better or supporting some local businesses, here’s a list of some of the best places around FSU to start your shopping journey:

The Other Side Vintage

In Tallahassee, a staple shopping spot for students is The Other Side Vintage. This store is known by almost every student here, especially for its collection of vintage tees, denim, and old throwback Florida State apparel.

While thrifting can feel very overwhelming at times, The Other Side Vintage makes it rewarding and intentional. Whether you’re looking for a statement piece or an everyday staple, this shop delivers every time.

Railroad Square Art District

For people who love fashion with a story, the Railroad Square Art District is an absolute must-visit. This hub of shops is filled with small businesses, antique stores, and independent vendors that sell vintage clothing, accessories, and unique finds.

Shopping here is such an amazing experience, and it’s not far from campus at all! It’s a perfect weekend break from campus. If you want pieces that no one else in your classes will be wearing, head to Railroad Square.

Picked

Only steps away from College Town, Picked is one of the coolest (and most convenient) vintage spots for FSU students. This shop is known for its carefully created selection of clothing, with a strong focus on throwback T-shirts, jackets, and denim pieces that are sure to spice up your closet.

Picked focuses mostly on vintage FSU apparel, housing garnet and gold pieces that are effortlessly stylish. It’s perfect for game day fits, but also for everyday wear around our campus! Be sure to check out their storefront and the beautiful collage on their wall.

Flea Markets & Local Vendors

Tallahassee’s flea markets and vendors are underrated resources to fill your closet. While it sometimes takes time to find them and consistently pop up, they’re great for accessories, vintage items, and individual pieces that make you stand out.

Shopping from local vendors also means directly supporting our Tallahassee community and finding items that feel personal rather than mass-produced. You can even check out Market Wednesdays on campus, probably the easiest and most convenient place to shop! There are so many vendors that set up each week with tons of unique finds, ranging from jewelry to shoes and shirts you can’t find anywhere else.

Why Thrift Local?

Thrifting and shopping right throughout Tallahassee isn’t just trendy, but practical. It’s easier on your budget, better for our environment, and more fun than scrolling away in your room, waiting days for items to arrive. Plus, you’re sure to have an immediate confidence boost knowing that no one else has the same clothing as you. In a town that’s mostly students, standing out isn’t about owning the most expensive clothes; it’s focused on creativity and a good eye, paired with a great thrift run!

As your semester starts and the year’s goals settle in, let your wardrobe reflect something completely new, but something that’s you. Whether it’s shopping locally, supporting small businesses, or merely dressing more originally, Tallahassee’s shopping scene makes it easy. New year, new clothes: FSU style.

