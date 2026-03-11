The Future Is Female: Interviews With Women Students in Male-Dominated Fields

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Looking up from your desk and realizing you’re one of five women in a class of 70 can be daunting; however, this is the harsh reality for many women pursuing male-dominated majors. During Women’s History Month, it’s especially important to recognize and give space to the pioneering women in spaces that remain primarily male. While it may be intimidating, their passion encourages them not to back down.

Statistically, despite women being the majority of bachelor’s degree earners, STEM fields have continued to have a gender imbalance. Bachelor’s degree earners for computer and information sciences are 77% male, engineering technologies are 76% male, and mathematics is 59% male.

Personally, as a computer science major, I’ve felt this reality that my major is primarily composed of male students. This prompted me to seek support with other women pursuing male-dominated fields. This includes two other students, Angelina Piccolino and Ava Forsythe, who have decided to share their perspectives with me.

Mathematics Student: Angelina Piccolino

Her Campus (HC): What is your name, major, year, and school?

Angelina Piccolino (AP): My name is Angelina Piccolino, and I’m a third-year Mathematics student at the University of South Carolina.

HC: What is the significance to you of pursuing a field that is primarily male-dominated?

AP: Pursuing mathematics, a traditionally male-dominated field, has often made me feel like an outlier. In most of my classes, I’m one of only three to five women, and that reality has consistently made me stand out. When people ask about my major, they’re often surprised to learn that I study mathematics.

Although the field remains heavily male-dominated, I view my presence in it as important. Excelling in mathematics has allowed me to demonstrate that women are equally capable of mastering complex, logical, and rigorous subjects. Being one of the few women in my math classes motivates me to contribute confidently, challenge traditional assumptions, and represent the strength and intelligence that women bring to all male-dominated fields.

HC: What are some common frustrations that come with pursuing a career in a primarily male-dominated field?

AP: One of the most frustrating aspects of pursuing mathematics is the difficulty of finding community with other women in my field… the challenge is that when there are so few women in the room, if you don’t click with one person, there’s rarely another opportunity to connect with someone else and build a friendship. In larger majors that aren’t dominated by one gender, if you don’t connect with one person, there are plenty of others to meet. In my classes, that often isn’t the case, and it can feel isolating.

Another frustration comes from the assumptions people make when I share my major. One of the first responses I often hear is, “Oh, do you want to be a math teacher?” While teaching is a valuable and important profession, this automatic assumption can feel limiting, especially since a degree in mathematics opens doors to careers in data science, finance, research, technology, engineering, and more.

I can’t help but notice that when male math majors share their major, they are often asked broader questions like, “What do you want to do with that?” or “Are you thinking about engineering?” The difference in reactions, though subtle, can reflect underlying expectations about who belongs in certain roles.

HC: Final thoughts, what’s your message to women who are considering whether or not they should pursue a career in a male-dominated field?

AP: My message to women who are considering pursuing a male-dominated field is: don’t let the gender imbalance intimidate you out of something you genuinely love. If you’re passionate about a subject, your interest and ability matter far more than the gender breakdown of the room you walk into.

There will be moments when you feel like the only one, when assumptions are made about you, or when you question whether you belong. In those moments, remember that belonging isn’t determined by numbers — it’s determined by your dedication, your curiosity, and your willingness to grow. You have every right to take up space in any field you choose.

At the same time, it’s important to seek out support, whether that’s through mentors, professors, classmates, or professional organizations. Building community, even if it takes extra effort, can make a powerful difference. Most importantly, don’t shrink yourself to fit expectations. Your presence in male-dominated spaces does more than advance your own goals; it quietly makes the path clearer for the women who will follow after you.

Mechanical Engineering Student: Ava Forsythe

Her Campus (HC): What is your name, major, year, and school?

Ava Forsythe (AF): My name is Ava Forsythe, and I’m a third-year Mechanical Engineering student at FSU.

HC: In one word, how does it feel being in a primarily male-dominated field and why?

AF: Proud. I feel like I’m proving myself every day, and with everything I do, and I do it well. When I look in a class, and it’s mostly guys, I feel proud to be one of the women there.

HC: Why did you pick your major?

AF: I picked engineering because I like to challenge myself, and I wanted a major that combined both creativity and science. As much as I like math and science, I really like art and writing; all skills that are beneficial to being a good engineer. I have a pretty analytical brain and enjoy diving deep into problems to get the answer. It only took a physics and SolidWorks class in high school for me to be locked in with it.

HC: Final thoughts, what’s your message to women who are considering whether or not they should pursue a career in a male-dominated field?

AF: Don’t let it being a male-dominated field stop you. I haven’t really had any problems with it. I mean, I had way more issues with being a girl in a male-dominated field in my middle school gym class than in engineering. Almost no one downplays my intelligence or makes assumptions about my abilities.

At least my experience here specifically at the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering, it’s an accepting place where all my male and female friends have celebrated each other’s accomplishments. Now I know this is a different story in other areas, and maybe I’ll experience it more later on in my life, but for now I’m pleased with my engineering experience and how I’ve been treated.

Final Thoughts

Having the privilege of speaking with two empowering women in their own fields was an honor, and I’m grateful to have a support system as a woman pursuing a male-dominated field myself. It’s clear that no matter what your experience is, good or bad, pursuing a field that’s majority male is a testament to their bravery and how far we have come throughout equal rights history.

So don’t let the statistics deter you; you may be pleasantly surprised by the sense of strength you feel in the face of gender inequality or by a community that may be eager to welcome you!

