From Women’s College to Female Majority: The Enduring Presence of Women at FSU

Taking a walk around Florida State’s campus, it’s clear that a large portion of the student body consists of women. Sometimes, it may even appear we’re stuck in a woman’s world, until a man steps onto the StairMaster next to you at the Leach and awakens you out of the dream.

This observation leads to a curious discussion, though. What do we know about women’s experiences at FSU, and how did the University become so female-dominant?

As of last fall at FSU, women account for 57.8% of the student population. In the 2024-25 academic year, there was an almost 7,000-person difference between the number of women enrolled at FSU (25,402) and the number of men enrolled at FSU (18,497). Interestingly, Florida State has a history of a strong female community.

Contrary to many other universities at the time, FSU almost immediately started providing coeducation. The school began offering classes to male students in 1857 and absorbed the Tallahassee Female Academy, opening the floor for women, the following year. From the beginning, FSU was an inclusive place for women to learn and grow.

By 1902, the university was composed of 252 students, many of whom were women. This was rare for the time period. In 1880, only about 46% of four-year colleges and universities admitted both men and women. This statistic only boomed to 64% in the 1930s!

However, the coeducational operation of Florida State didn’t last when, in 1905, Florida’s education system was reorganized by the Legislature. The University of Florida was established and became a men’s institution, while FSU kept all the girls and became a purely female college.

During this time, the Florida State College for Women grew to become the third-largest women’s college in the nation. It was established as an official liberal arts college and became a place that allowed women to pursue higher education, which was often looked down upon.

After World War II, many men wanted to enter university, so the school again became coeducational, but the female population was far from dissipated. Although demographics have shifted throughout the years, within the last few decades, the number of women enrolled at FSU has consistently remained higher than the number of men enrolled at the University.

Additionally, Florida State hasn’t shied away from creating a supportive community for women on its campus. The University has many women’s organizations, such as Her Campus at FSU and Women’s Student Union, that provide a community for women who choose to pursue higher education.

In 2005, FSU held the inaugural Women and Philanthropy Seminar, which discussed the impact of women leaders and the engagement of women within the university. This seminar led to action, with FSU taking steps to promote leading women and women in academia.

One of these steps includes the creation of Women for FSU. This alumnae organization celebrates women who have made an impact and fosters friendship and community far past graduation. Additionally, the Women’s Student Union works to promote the growth and development of women in academic and professional spaces, aiming to be a safe space for women on campus.

During Women’s History Month, it’s important to reflect on the women of the past who paved the way for us today. Without those who were bold enough to pursue education, which was once a male-dominated space, women in academic environments wouldn’t have the courage to push the boundaries society has set for them.

It’s universities like FSU that have made such a large impact on women’s education throughout history and throughout the nation. The roots of this campus set a foundation for a space where women feel safe to be ambitious and pursue their dreams.

