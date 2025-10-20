FSU vs Stanford Soccer: A Battle Between Two Top Ten Opponents

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On Thursday night, the Seminole Soccer Complex hosted No. 7 Florida State and No. 2 Stanford in one of the most anticipated matches of the season. Both teams came in hot: Stanford with an 11-1-1 record and FSU at 8-1-2. Fans knew they were in for some competition, and the “Paint It Pink” event added even more excitement, supporting breast cancer awareness while giving fans a reason to rally behind their team.

Stanford Takes Control Early

The game kicked off quickly, with both teams battling for possession and testing each other’s defenses, but it didn’t take long for Stanford to get on the board. Their first goal came from a slick setup that caught Florida State off guard. Once that first goal went in, Stanford took control of the half.

They had perfectly timed passes, strong defensive coverage, and impressive patience with the ball. FSU definitely made several trips into Stanford’s goal area, but luck just wasn’t on their side. They tried everything; headers, smart cut passes, even long-range shots, but nothing would fall. The Seminoles created chances and kept up the pressure, but Stanford’s defense held strong and shut down nearly every attempt.

A Tricky Second Goal

Things got more intense with Stanford’s second goal. FSU goalkeeper, Cristina Roque, made what looked like a clean initial save, but the ball slipped just past the line before she could fully secure it. After reviewing the footage, the referees ruled in Stanford’s favor. Unfortunately, that put FSU in a 2-0 hole going into halftime.

The Game Got Physical

This match wasn’t just about Stanford’s goals, though. Both teams racked up fouls as they fought for control, turning the game into a real battle. FSU’s Jaida McGrew was all over the midfield, disrupting plays and challenging every possession, while Stanford’s Olivia Moultrie brought the same level of intensity on her end.

The referees were busy blowing whistles, but both sides managed to stay locked in despite the constant contact. The physicality added another layer of excitement for the fans; it was a game full of heart and intensity from start to finish.

Players Who Stood Out

Stanford’s midfielder Naomi Girma was controlling many plays, dictating the tempo, and setting up attacks. Forward Sofia Huerta made her presence known, too, staying intimidating in the box and connecting well with teammates.

On the FSU side, forward Jordyn Dudley was relentless. Her speed, ball control, and determination gave Stanford’s defense trouble all night. McGrew, once again, was a key factor in keeping the Seminoles competitive, breaking up plays and winning back possessions. Even though Roque had that tough moment in the first half, she still came up with some big saves that kept FSU in the game.

FSU’s Late-Game Goal

With just six minutes left, FSU finally scored. A perfectly placed corner from Dudley found Taylor Suarez, who headed it past the Stanford goalie to make the score 2-1. The crowd went crazy, giving the Seminoles a much-needed rush of energy. For the final stretch, FSU pushed hard to even the score, showing their determination and fight until the last whistle.

Why This Soccer Game Matters

FSU ended up falling just short, but this match was a perfect example of how exciting and competitive women’s college soccer can be. Stanford’s early dominance showed their skill and discipline, but FSU proved its resilience and heart. Games like this highlight why women’s sports deserve more attention; the level of skill, passion, and intensity is amazing. Both teams left everything on the field in a fierce battle.

