What FSU’s Study Abroad Fair Has to Offer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

FSU International Programs’ (FSUIP) Study Abroad Fair took place on Wednesday, Oct. 29, and it had a lot to offer. I learned so much at the fair, and even more about what we have to offer at FSU. Florida State is ranked in the Top 10 universities for study abroad, and FSUIP has been providing these life-changing experiences for over 60 years.

Studying abroad with FSU means taking courses for FSU credit in a unique location while experiencing a culture unlike your own. Here’s everything I learned from the Study Abroad Fair about our program:

Florida State Study Centers

FSUIP has a year-round presence at four FSU study centers in London, England; Florence, Italy; Panama City, Panama; and Valencia, Spain, as well as additional programs offered across the globe. These study centers allow students to live, study, and immerse themselves in the culture of the cities.

Each location offers computer labs, libraries, classrooms, study spaces, and administrative offices, as well as shared living accommodations that are fully equipped with modern amenities. For each study center, FSU also provides a list of hotels nearby for guests, ranging from high- to low-priced arrangements.

Study Abroad Programs and Destinations

When I considered studying abroad at FSU, I initially thought of the study abroad curriculum programs at our study centers, such as Valencia, London, Panama City, and Florence. After the Study Abroad Fair, my eyes were opened to so many more places and opportunities. Each study center offers specialized summer and spring break programs to suit your interests and majors.

England offers the largest variety of programs, from Choral & Instrumental Education to Communication, Sports Management, FSU’s very own Theatre Academy London (TAL), and so much more. Italy offers programs such as Food & Wine in Tuscany; Editing, Writing, and Media; Fashion & Sustainability, Archaeology, and more. Spain has programs in Sports Management, Sustainable Engineering, Comparative Healthcare & Innovation, and even Spanish Culture. These six-week programs vary in size and dates, but usually contain around 16 people per session.

More Than The Study Centers

While FSU has its four main study centers, it offers a wide variety of other destinations as well. You can study in Croatia, Costa Rica, Germany, and other countries. They offer a Human Rights program in Kosovo, Adventure Tourism in New Zealand, Hospitality in Switzerland, and even Balkan Culture in Romania.

Passport Services

The FSUIP office has been officially designated as a Passport Acceptance Facility by the U.S. Department of State. Students, faculty, staff, and members of the community are welcome to apply for a US passport book and/or passport card directly through their office. They provide the necessary forms required to apply for a U.S. passport book or card, as well as on-site passport photo services.

FSU Global Scholarships

FSU Global offers a variety of fellowships and scholarships to students interested in immersing themselves in different languages and cultures through international or intercultural research, study, and service. They have a list of over 10 specific scholarships through the school, including the Audrey Wilson Florence Travel Scholarships, Global Citizenship Certificate Scholarship, the Moellership Program, and many more.

Every semester, FSUIP holds a giveaway on Instagram for an airfare scholarship worth up to $1,000 to be used towards one of their fall or spring programs, or $500 to be used towards one of their summer or spring break programs. Going to the Study Abroad Fair also adds an extra entry!

FSU offers many opportunities to make studying abroad across the globe as accessible as possible. Going to the Study Abroad Fair opened my mind to even more possibilities and resources that I wasn’t aware of before. I learned about the wide variety of programs available in different countries, specializing in unique academic and cultural experiences for different interests and majors.

FSU provides so much support to help students adjust to life in another country and makes studying abroad an achievable opportunity!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!