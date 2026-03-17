FSU School of Theatre’s ‘Footloose’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With heat, harmony, and a whole lot of heart, the FSU School of Theatre’s production of Footloose was a rollicking success. Written in 1998 by Walter Bobbie and based on the popular movie of the same name, Footloose follows the story of high school student Ren McCormack as he’s uprooted from his life in Chicago and planted in the rural town of Bomont.

Bomont has barely restored a delicate sense of normalcy following the tragic deaths of four beloved high school students. No one talks about the accident; everyone is watching everybody else, and dancing is forbidden. Ren, with his quick quips and quicker dance moves, is ready to change all of that.

The production opened on Feb. 20 and closed on March 1 after a two-month-long rehearsal period. During its two-week run, Alex Minarik shone as lead Ren McCormack.

“Playing the lead in Footloose has been one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences of my theatrical career so far,” Minarik shares. “It pushed me out of my comfort zone and helped me grow more confident as both a performer and a leader, and it was really important to me to lead with kindness and respect for everyone involved in the production.”

Beside him, Ally Babincack brought a gorgeous balance of fierceness and depth to her character, Ariel Moore. Her iteration of the rebellious preacher’s daughter was rife with stunning vocal moments, especially in songs like “Holding Out for a Hero.”

Emma Kate Farlow, who played Ariel’s best friend Rusty, brought a performance that was more lively than Bomont’s Burger Blast. Her vocals in “Let’s Hear It for the Boy” were as flawless as her spot-on stage presence. Together with Jadon Rhyne, who played her long-time love interest Willard, they created a chemistry that was heartfelt and funny in equal measure.

The ensemble in Footloose was just as impressive as its leading cast. Their choreography was befitting of a program ranked as the 6th best college for performing arts in the nation, and their energy in numbers like “I’m Free/Heaven Help Me” was electric.

Many ensemble members doubled as understudies for their leading cast members, and got to showcase their talent at the School of Theatre’s traditional techless pre-closing understudy run. I was lucky enough to see the run and was blown away by everyone onstage.

Even without microphones, lighting, or costumes, watching the understudy cast perform for a fully invested audience of their castmates and friends was an experience I won’t forget anytime soon. It was just as incredible as (if different from) opening night.

The technical elements of Footloose were a testament to the precision and talent of their creators. Costumes like Ariel’s prom dress and Ren’s final suit were built from scratch, tailored precisely to the actors who wore them. FSU’s Master of Fine Arts in Costume Design is ranked in the top 25 in the world, and it shows in the costumes’ phenomenal attention to detail and seamless integration with the set and choreography.

From direction and choreography (Dewyane Barrett), costume design (Sungwon An), and lighting design (Todd Wren), to sound design (Alroy Harry), each element of Footloose’s tech came together to bring the world of Bomont to life.

Footloose’s run was an utter success, with sold-out weekends and rave reviews. From its stellar performances to its flawless technical prowess, FSU’s Footloose made every audience member want to kick off their Sunday shoes and dance.

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