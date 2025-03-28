Everything You Need To Know About Free Speech at FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

FSU has long been known as a top school for free speech policy and comfortability. As a public university, FSU is also an open campus for local Tallahassee residents, visitors, and even Tallahassee organizations.

Landis Green, as many students know, is popular for its student organization tabling and various public events, including a recent popular visit by Sister Cindy and political speech tourist Charlie Kirk. But why does the university do this, and what does free speech really look like here?

What is FSU’s Free Speech Policy?

Florida State’s free speech policy was established on September 30, 1975, and generally protects the right to free speech on our public campus, aligning with the principles provided in the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment.

The FSU free speech policy can be accessed online and contains all necessary information on FSU’s rules and restrictions regarding free speech on the public campus. The FSU website generally states, “The right of all students and individuals to seek knowledge, debate ideas, form opinions, and freely express their views is recognized, both as an individual right and an important part of the University culture.” It also includes the right to peaceful assembly, which the university protects.

Recently, FSU received its “FIRE” rating on free speech from the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. This non-profit organization is running a survey to inquire about the possible standards set by the university in the eyes of students and other parties.

Out of 100, FSU was rated 72.46 for overall speech rankings and ranked third out of 251 surveyed colleges in free speech. On this website, more information on political openness, censorship, comfort, and administrative support rankings at FSU is available to the public. But what does all of this mean for FSU students?

How You Can Exercise Free Speech

Due to FSU’s inclusive free speech policies, students and visitors are given equal opportunity to express their opinions on campus! This is so important in a college environment because it allows us to hear conflicting opinions and encourages difficult discussions.

You may not notice it, but free speech is a daily part of life, especially for college students at FSU. Thanks to the heavy emphasis on free speech policy at FSU, things like club tabling on Landis Green, guest speaker events, campus debates, and protests are allowed. Tabling on Landis Green is something simple that provides free speech, as students can open the doors to their opinions regarding their organizations.

Speech Tours and Their Lasting Effects On Campus

As many have noticed, speech tours, especially at larger universities, are popular in college life. They’re a great way to encourage student involvement in the most random things!

Recently, two major speech tours have come through FSU in 2025. Charlie Kirk visited in late February following the TikTok-famous Sister Cindy’s visit earlier that month. One of the most essential parts about these visits was the attention brought towards the topics spoken on by each tourist. Charlie Kirk’s visit sparked heavy debates on the appropriateness of his visit and the content brought about. Protests occurred outside his rally, and hundreds of students were brought to Landis Green to witness what Kirk had to say. If you want to learn more, FSUNews has multiple articles reporting his visit!

Free speech in modern-day life and media is a crucial part of our lives and is often a privilege taken for granted. The ability to speak on opinions and have productive discussions with others is how I’ve learned more about topics I wasn’t well-versed in. At FSU, a No. 3 school in free speech, the ability to exercise free speech allows for a constant flow of new ideas and challenging discussions that keep students on their toes and prepared for a world after college!

