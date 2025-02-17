An Exclusive Interview With Sister Cindy: The Campus Preacher

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Part of going to a public university is walking to class and seeing protestors of all sorts setting up camp and talking to students. The most common of these protestors are affiliated with Christian ideals, aiming to save students from the perceived plights of college — relationships, sex, drugs, alcohol, and anything else they deem a sin.

One of the most popular of these people is Cindy Smock, more commonly known as Sister Cindy. Sister Cindy stands out from the rest of her crowd, focusing on sex and relationships by bringing back “slut-shaming” and standing on being a “Ho No Mo” (Ho No More).

Many FSU students and I stopped to listen to her speech on Landis Green last week, and it made me wonder: what’s the deal with her? Is this all an act for attention, or is this truly her way of spreading the gospel?

I asked her this and much more before her second day of preaching at FSU.

Her Campus at FSU (HC): What started the “Ho No Mo” movement?

Sister Cindy (SC): Actually, God started it. The “Ho No Mo” phrase did not originate with me. It’s just one of the many lines I had used for years, and without ever posting on TikTok, it became TikTok famous, and I became TikTok famous.

HC: Why are you spreading this message? What do you hope people get out of this?

SC: Jesus said to go into the whole world and preach the gospel to every person. He who believes and is baptized shall be saved. He that believes not shall be damned, so we’re to go into all the world and spread the good news!

HC: Are you surprised by the following you’ve gained? How have you been handling that?

SC: Well, it was a surprise, but it happened four years ago, in March 2021. So, I was surprised it’s still staying around four years later.

HC: Did you plan for college students to be your main demographic?

SC: I was saved on a college campus. I have always had a heart for sharing the gospel with students.

HC: Has your gain in following changed your message, or has it stayed consistent?

SC: Yes, my message has changed because we adapted our message to the audience. Gen Z is called the open generation by Christian researchers because Gen Z is more open to the gospel of Jesus Christ than any generation in my lifetime. You don’t have to preach the same to an open generation.

HC: Do you feel like you’ve impacted women?

SC: Many women tell me they have become a “Ho No Mo.”

HC: What do you hope to spread to everyone who follows you on social media or sees you on their college campus?

SC: If you really love sister Cindy, if you love me, Love Jesus. Obey him. You may never see me again, but you need an encounter with the living God.

HC: What impact do you hope to make by being here?

SC: Well, on every campus I go to, some students find Christ, so I expect that to happen at Florida State. Also, some students have known Christ before or were raised in a Christian home, but they came here and got into sin. I’m calling those back to a real relationship with the Lord Jesus.

While her methods are unorthodox, her goal remains clear. Sister Cindy wants students to reconsider their choices and ultimately turn to Christianity.

Sister Cindy’s influence on college students is undeniable. Some see her as an entertainer, some as a controversial figure, and some as a sincere preacher. No matter your opinion of her, you can’t deny that she’s mastered the art of grabbing people’s attention.

