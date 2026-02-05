3 Vital Resources for FSU Students

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a junior transfer student, I wanted to try living on campus to get involved in as much of the FSU community as I could. I’m not saying the FSU dorms are like five-star hotels, but living on campus, even for a year, does help you learn about resources you didn’t know existed.

Front Desk Appliances View this post on Instagram I was so nervous about bringing everything I needed to have a successful semester, which is why the first thing in my bag was my coffee machine. While you may need to bring some of your own appliances, remember that your living space is tiny. The last thing you want to worry about is filling your car with vacuums or brooms when that space is better used for things you don’t want to buy again on campus. FSU dorms have appliances you can borrow. I live in Ragans Hall, so my apartment-style dorm has a bit more space, but my car still couldn’t fit pots and pans on top of my clothes and hair products. So, instead of sacrificing that precious car space, you can simply rent pots and pans from the front desk of your on-campus housing. There are also brooms, mops, board games, and, most importantly, toilet paper. It’s no Charmin, but it’s free, so we accept it with grace. All you have to do is go to the front and ask; it’s as easy as that. The Food Pantry View this post on Instagram Food is one of the most important things for any college student, but if you’re just starting at FSU or don’t have a car, it might be a bit difficult to go grocery shopping. Luckily, FSU has so many great resources on campus for this purpose! You could go to one of the two Publix’s near campus: one at Ocala Corner Shopping Center and the other on Gaines St. There’s also a cheaper alternative if you want to take the FSU bus system to the nearby ALDI’s. However, one food resource right here on campus is the FSU Food for Thought Pantry. It’s in University Center A, Suite 4108, and offers so many great things. They have all the necessities like bread, jam, fruit, and canned goods, and it’s free for any currently enrolled FSU student facing food insecurity. They even have recipe cards to reference, so you can borrow those pots and pans and make a nice home-cooked meal without even having to leave campus. Academic Resources While the dorms have lots of places to study, like the common areas, they also have many opportunities that you can add to your college resume. Academic resources of the sort include the Hall Council, the National Residence Hall Honorary, or the Residential Conduct Board. By exploring these academic opportunities and resources, you can get more involved in your community. They also have resources to help you find on-campus jobs. Once you get settled in and want to try out for a position in the dorms, they have so many amazing opportunities available!

Honorable Mention: RA’s

Some of the greatest resources you can find out about are through your Resident Assistant (RA). The first day I arrived on campus, I was so lost. I had no idea where the laundry or trash rooms were, but my RA was more than willing to help me.

RAs also plan many events in which you can get resources for your dorm. The second week of classes, many of the RAs in my residence hall hosted a bingo night where students could win free cleaning supplies and groceries. So take this as your sign to attend all these fun events, because you might just be leaving with something you almost paid money for.

There are many resources on campus to make your college life less stressful, especially when it can be hard to find time to get important things done. So, the next time you’re looking for a useful resource, ask your RA and explore on-campus options to help save you a little time and money.

