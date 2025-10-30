How I Finally Started to Belong at FSU: A Transfer Student’s First Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The process of acclimating yourself to a new environment isn’t something to be taken lightly. Coming from a transfer student, there was no blueprint to follow on how to adjust naturally at FSU.

The worries that came with stepping on campus for the first time, the weight of expectations before attending my first class, and the quiet moments in between all reminded me that I was starting over. I thought belonging meant being there from the beginning, that everyone who started with me would automatically have a sense of community I could never catch up to. Turns out, I was wrong from the start.

I remember my first walk through campus vividly. It was a hot day outside, and I was attending my morning lecture, passing by groups of friends who clearly knew their way around. My phone and I were best friends this week; it guided me and allowed me to double-check building names while also trying not to look too lost. I was already overthinking this week, and it was both terrifying and exciting to realize this would one day be my new normal.

Besides the hills that were hard not to immediately notice at Florida State, I realized the community here was something strong. Walking across campus, I saw people who already had their groups, their favorite study spots, and their routines. Everyone around me seemed to have a space within this bigger space of a community.

While I felt behind in every aspect of my life, I found myself falling into a pool of uncertainty about whether the campus would ever become as comfortable for me as it was for my peers. Watching others wave to familiar faces between classes made me wonder when I’d find that same sense of ease, but deep down, it made me determined to create it for myself.

Taking this as a sign to get involved in campus organizations and activities, I started saying yes to more opportunities. I auditioned for the Marching Chiefs — spoiler alert, your girl got in. The nerves leading up to that audition were real; standing among so many talented people, I questioned if I truly belonged, but then I saw my name on that list, and it felt like the first piece of belonging clicked into place.

I also checked out some clubs that drew my attention. Spoiler alert again: I’m writing for said club now. Writing for Her Campus at FSU became more than a creative outlet; it was a way to connect with others who were also finding their place here.

That sense of purpose motivated me to keep stepping out of my comfort zone. The friendships that began to bloom showed me I wasn’t alone in my situation as a transfer student. Day by day, I familiarized myself with campus and discovered spots that felt like mine: Calvin’s Coffee House, the third floor of Strozier Library, the shaded areas of Landis Green, and the spaces that now feel like pieces of home.

Being a transfer student is intimidating, and while it took a year to finally get to FSU, I wouldn’t change anything about my college experience. Belonging isn’t an overnight process, nor is it instant; it’s something you build slowly, with patience and grace for yourself.

I’ve learned that without putting yourself out there and allowing yourself to be uncomfortable, you never reach the point of comfort that makes it all worth it. Transferring taught me more about resilience than any class ever could. Belonging, I’ve realized, isn’t just about fitting in; it’s about trusting that you deserve to be where you are, even if your path looked a little different getting there.

