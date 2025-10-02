Need Feline Stress Relief? Paws for a Cat Break Near FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Being an FSU student can be overwhelming sometimes. With classes, exams, and extracurriculars, it can feel like there’s never enough time to breathe. Tally Cat Cafe and Fat Cat Books are two places that offer a haven for students to de-stress from schoolwork.

Research even suggests that petting cats can lower stress and enhance one’s mood — no wonder students flock to these local spots. Whether you’re there to pet a cat, drink a cup of coffee, or read in your favorite corner, these places are perfect escapes from the chaos of campus life!

Tally Cat Cafe

If you haven’t had a chance to go to Tally Cat Cafe, it’s a cat lover’s paradise! Located fewer than 5 miles from campus, it’s an easy retreat from college stress. From the first step inside, you’re welcomed by the rich aroma of coffee, the gentle purring of cats, and the rustling of furry paws across the floor. The warm glow and comfy seating give the cafe an air of much-needed escape from campus life.

Fur Real Stress Relief

Tally Cat Cafe is a coffee and tea bar that proudly serves Lucky Goat Coffee, espresso, cold brew, and other drinks. The cafe is separated from the cat lounge by a large wall-to-wall viewing glass and bar seating for those waiting their turn. Anything you order from the coffee bar can be brought inside the cat lounge with you.

The cat lounge, furnished for play and cuddles, is generously provided for free by the Leon County Humane Society to serve as a foster home for its cats. All the cats in the lounge are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped and tested for feline leukemia.

Drinks are often cat-themed, including the Meowcha (an iced matcha latte and my personal favorite). Part cafe, part cat lounge, it’s the kind of place where you can sip your latte while playing with adoptable cats. Seriously, imagine taking a study break and suddenly finding yourself making a new furry friend. It’s purrr-fect!

Pro Tip

I definitely recommend grabbing your ticket online before you go. The cat lounge only allows a certain number of people at a time, and while they usually have space, you don’t want to risk getting turned away (talk about a cat-astrophe).

If you do fall in love with a four-legged friend, adoption fees benefit the Leon County Humane Society. Adoption fees are $100 for kittens younger than 6 months, $80 for adult cats, and $125 for bonded pairs that must go home together. Not only do you take home a furry friend, but you’re also supporting local animal welfare, a paw-sitively great decision.

Fat Cat Books

If you want somewhere more low-key to hang out, Fat Cat Books is the cozy option that feels like a breather. When you’re stressed about campus life, Fat Cat Books is definitely the ultimate self-care spot.

This quaint little bookshop is just under two miles from campus. As soon as you step inside, you’re met with shelves of colorful spines and cats meandering among them. A gentle tap of a paw or a rub of fur against your leg turns browsing books into something warm and unforgettable.

This used bookstore contains all the cozy bookshop feels, but what makes it even better are the cats who casually wander the aisles like they own the place (because they totally do). It’s the kind of spot where you can flip through a book and let a purring kitty assure you everything is going to be okay. Plus, every book is budget-friendly: $7 for hardbacks, $5 for paperbacks, and $3 for kids’ books!

The bookstore carries every genre you can think of, from science to business to psychology. Here’s the best part: these kitties aren’t just there to keep you company; they’re adoptable too! Fat Cat Books is a nonprofit organized by Feline Advocates of Leon County. Every cat is fully vetted, spayed or neutered, microchipped, and current on vaccines. If you fall in love during your study break, you may just leave with more than a new book.

A Meow-Ment to Yourself

Depending on your mood, the ambience of either spot can cater to exactly what you need. If you want a lively place full of playful energy, head to Tally Cat Cafe. If you want quiet, reflective energy, Fat Cat Books is the way to go. Both are budget-friendly, conveniently located, and help fill the purr-sonal void of missing pets back at home!

Next time you’re stressed about a paper, an exam, or just life in general, plan a visit to either of these purr-fect places. They’re more than cute places to go; they’re a mini getaway for burnt-out students who need a break. Sometimes the best self-care in college comes with a side of paws, whiskers, and maybe even a few pages of a good book.

