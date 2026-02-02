FSU Do’s and Don’ts to Live By in 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the semester (and year) officially in full swing, a new list of do’s and don’ts at FSU is here to help you make the most of this beautiful season. From making time for yourself to class etiquette, this list is sure to serve as a reminder of the best parts of the Florida State community!

DO’s

Hang out with your friends on Landis Green

As classes pick up this semester, it’s important to make time for yourself and your hobbies; do what makes you happy. Even when it’s chilly outside, hanging out on Landis Green with your friends is so much fun, and it’s a quintessential part of the FSU experience.

Doing a craft, reading a book, or even just listening to a good playlist can be the perfect break from the hustle and bustle of daily college life. Spend some time relaxing and resetting.

Go to office hours

Going to office hours and talking to your professor directly can make the difference between being utterly confused in a class and earning a nearly perfect score on exams. Not only does this help you understand topics you didn’t grasp during class, but it also builds a personal and professional relationship with your professor.

These types of connections are extremely valuable in the future when you need recommendations. Whether it’s for a job or a grad school application, having connections within FSU’s faculty can help propel you further into your professional field.

Donate to FSU’s Food Pantry

FSU’s Food Pantry is a great resource for students on and off campus. Donating non-perishable items to the pantry directly supports students at FSU and encourages sustainability within the community! This year, take the time to learn more about the ways you can donate to FSU’s Food Pantry and do what you can to make a difference and combat food insecurity.

Give random compliments to people on campus

Giving a compliment to a stranger on the way to class is a fantastic way to uplift fellow students and foster community on campus. You never know what kind of day someone is having, and a few kind words from a stranger could make a huge difference.

DON’Ts

Be disrespectful during movies at the ASLC

While everyone knows the Askew Student Life Center (ASLC) committee always does an amazing job picking out movies to show at the theater, talking over a movie can be super distracting to others around you. Loudly talking and laughing with friends is inconsiderate to those around you, and leaving things like wrappers and trash in the theater after the movie makes the ASLC committee’s jobs harder.

A good rule of thumb is to treat the ASLC like you would any other theater! Check out the movies showing at the ASLC in the upcoming weeks and remember to read the room and be respectful.

Work with groups on library quiet floors

Whether you love group assignments or hate them, it’s likely that you’ll have to do at least one while at FSU. Strozier or Dirac Libraries are fantastic places to collaborate, but make sure to steer clear of all quiet floors when working on your group projects.

Talking on quiet floors is generally distracting to others studying, and trying to do a group project with multiple people talking is a quick way to make a few enemies and receive a lot of attention by way of nasty looks. If you’re working on a group project or studying with friends, it’s best to stick to the non-quiet sections of the library!

Chat with the people around you during class

While it can be tempting to make a joke to your neighbor in class or have a quick conversation with your friend during a lecture, talking during class is super distracting to those around you. In large lecture halls, particularly, people often don’t realize how loud they are, which can distract both students and professors. A better alternative is to chat before or after class, and even exchange phone numbers.

With how busy life can get with classes, homework, exams, and more, it’s important to remember to take care of yourself. Whether you relax by kicking back on Landis or sinking into a movie, remember to do so with respect and understanding for your fellow Noles!

