3 Fresh Spring Salad Recipes From the FSU Farmers Market

Welcome to your digital college cookbook! Want to know how to cook tasty and easy food on a college budget or where the best places in Tallahassee are for good food and atmosphere? Look no further because we’ll cover it all!

The FSU Farmers Market is one of my favorite places to shop for local produce and sweet treats. This small farmers market is set up every other Wednesday on Landis Green and has plenty to offer.

My favorite stand at the farmers market is run by THRIVE Network, a local nonprofit community garden that sells produce grown in Tallahassee. The produce sold by the THRIVE Network is fresh and delicious, making farm-to-table vegetables accessible to all FSU students.

With Tallahassee spring in full bloom, there’s no better way to celebrate than by enjoying these delectable and fun salad recipes made with produce from the FSU Farmers Market!

Collard Greens Green Goddess Salad This green goddess salad is both heavenly and healthy. You can buy many of the ingredients needed for this salad from THRIVE Network’s farmers’ market stall. While most Green Goddess salad recipes use white cabbage, this recipe uses fresh collard greens from the FSU Farmers Market! I love the leafy and satisfying crunch of the greens, and I think their slightly bitter flavor pairs deliciously with the herby and creamy avocado dressing. To make this salad, start by putting the dressing together in a large salad bowl. Add two tablespoons of olive oil, the juice of one lemon, and half of a ripe avocado to your bowl, then mash everything well with a fork. It’s very important that the avocado is ripe, or else you won’t be able to mash and mix it into the dressing. For some extra flavor, you can add some finely chopped basil from the farmers market and shredded parmesan cheese if you have some. Make sure your dressing is fully mixed and creamy. If needed, you can always add more oil or lemon juice to better emulsify the dressing. For the salad greens, chop your collard greens, half a cucumber, three green onions, and a few sprigs of parsley. Besides the cucumber, you can buy all these ingredients from the THRIVE Network! After chopping everything up, mix it with the dressing in your salad bowl. What you’ll have is a delicious and nutritious fresh salad to enjoy! Mediterranean Kale Salad View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frenchtown Farmers Market (@ftfarmersmarket) This salad makes me crave a summer vacation in Greece. For this recipe, you can buy curly kale and parsley from the FSU Farmers Market. Kale is full of antioxidants, vitamins, fiber, and calcium, all of which are great for your health! This salad recipe is the perfect way to get more of these nutrients in your diet, and you don’t have to pick between eating something good for you or something that tastes good because this salad has both. After purchasing your fresh ingredients from the farmers’ market, roughly chop the kale and a few sprigs of parsley before adding them to a salad bowl. These crispy greens can then be adorned with your favorite delicious toppings. For this salad, I love to add pickled red onions, chickpeas, feta cheese, and sliced cherry tomatoes, but there are tons of other toppings you can add! Consider adding a sliced hard-boiled egg on top for more protein or replace the cherry tomatoes with sun-dried tomatoes for a richer flavor. To make the dressing, combine lemon juice, olive oil, honey, minced garlic, and Dijon mustard in a bowl and whisk. This dressing is tangy, garlicky, and slightly sweet — perfect for this yummy salad. Toss your chopped kale, parsley, and delicious toppings in the prepared dressing. Make sure that the dressing coats everything evenly before eating this deliciously tangy salad. Herbal Strawberry and Goat Cheese Salad View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frenchtown Farmers Market (@ftfarmersmarket) This salad is my favorite one on the list. It perfectly embodies springtime; it’s earthy, fruity, and creamy, all in one perfect salad. For this recipe, you can use their salad greens, which are, in my opinion, the ultimate greens for any salad. While kale and collard greens have a more bitter flavor, these leaves are more neutral and sweet, pairing flawlessly with this delectable salad. The greens and herbs for this salad can be bought at the farmer’s market. Mint, basil, and sage are aromatic and delicious when finely chopped in this salad. A few stalks of each herb are all that’s necessary for this recipe. After chopping the greens and herbs, combine them in a bowl. Create a simple dressing with olive oil, lemon juice, and a splash of maple syrup. The real flavor in this salad comes from the toppings! Add a handful of sliced strawberries for fresh sweetness, a half cup of sunflower seeds for crunch and protein, crumbled goat cheese for creaminess, and dried cranberries for a tangy and crisp taste. All of these flavors will combine beautifully with the fresh and herbal greens. This salad is perfectly balanced with all the flavors that anyone could desire, and it’s my favorite springtime treat!

The FSU Farmer’s Market is the perfect place to shop for delicious and healthy local produce. Everyone should check out the market and support the vendors! The THRIVE Network is a non-profit organization with plenty of volunteer opportunities for those interested in helping the community garden. The FSU Farmers Market will be back on Landis on April 9, so make sure to stop by to shop local!

