A conglomerate group of young adults alone, for the first time in their lives, is like dangling a fresh piece of steak in front of a dog. They are hungry for what’s new: freedom.

College grants newly legal adults the opportunities to explore new adventures, themselves, and things parents would most definitely disapprove of. Because of this, many universities are known for their party “college town” scenes.

In fact, Niche, among other websites, has ranked The Top Party Schools in America. FSU is second on this list and has been associated with the top three spots for years. But does this make Tallahassee itself a proper college town?

Defining A College Town

A traditional college town would be defined as a city comprised mostly of college students or a college. Luckily, Tallahassee contains three: Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Tallahassee State College, and yours truly, FSU.

Population-wise, 66,000 of Tallahassee’s 192,885 residents are enrolled at one of the three colleges. This is exceptionally influential toward community-centric events as they typically revolve around one of the schools. They all take up a portion of the city geographically and even have sections of the town steered toward the students.

Still, often, Tallahassee has been neglected to be seen as a proper college town. Is College Town itself not enough to constitute Tallahassee as a college town?

Student Influence

Due to the large population, students’ influence on Tallahassee is inevitable. One of the most significant ways is economically. In 2023, FSU alone generated $1.8B for the city and created more than 30,000 jobs. In addition to economics, all three schools contribute to the Tallahassee community through service, leadership, and diversity, making the city more desirable.

Several businesses have been created and marketed toward college students, such as coffee shops like Lucky Goat, a brand that sells coffee in stores across Tallahassee, Red Eye, Black Dog, and more. Bars promote happy hours gauged toward students’ enjoyment, increasing revenue. The nightlife is nothing short of idyllic, consisting of streets full of bars, rooftop clubs, and parties every night of the week for those over 21.

Housing and Infrastructure

The housing and infrastructure surrounding the college campuses include apartments and other complexes designed for students. College Town has a commercial and residential district explicitly intended for students, with high-end apartments, bars, and restaurants.

Luxury student apartments in high-rise complexes like Stadium Centre, The Nine, and The Standard offer resort-style pools and fitness centers. Off-campus housing provides cheaper alternatives, and all colleges except TSC offer university housing.

Transportation also plays a key role in the city. Although intended for college students, it provides alternatives for the rest of the Tallahassee community. FSU’s Seminole Express Bus System provides free campus and off-campus transportation, linking student housing to practically anywhere in the city.

StarMetro Buses is a public transit line that travels to areas with student-heavy activities. Scooters and bike companies contribute to transportation and the environment, which appeals to students. Tallahassee is generally walkable.

As mentioned, several businesses cater to student-life needs, such as late-night dining like Gaines Street Pies and Guthrie’s and affordable shopping, entertainment, and activities. This appeals to students and travelers who come to Tallahassee, as the city offers an array of events driven by student life.

Beyond Collegiate Life

Beyond college life, Tallahassee is more than just a vibrant city driven by student life; the culture, economy, weather, and paramount politics of the capital of Florida also drive it. The presence of these institutions only fosters further innovation and creates more revenues. Tallahassee has other sectors that benefit from partnerships with university programs, making it difficult to find why it isn’t a college town.

The locals are appreciative yet hesitant about the presence of students because of potential delayed traffic patterns and noise issues they may cause. However, the productivity the universities bring cannot be denied.

While Tallahassee is not considered a typical college town like Boone, North Carolina or Athens, Georgia, the collegiate culture undeniably influences the city. Maybe it’s never been adequately established as a college town because of what exists beyond college life. The capital city is an eccentric social setting full of activism and history. The collegiate life only expounds Tallahassee further.

Regardless of whether the city is an authentic college town, it would not be the same without the residents, including the college students!

