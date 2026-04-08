Classy or Flashy? My Take on Tanning on Landis Green

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Maybe banter during a picnic should be the only cheeky thing on campus grass, but is it really a crime to shed your winter coat while catching prime UV?

Anyone who strolls past the glorious open field after flunking a final in the Bellamy Building can testify to the absolute sea of people that’s guaranteed to swim about Landis Green on any cloudless day. While for some of us it’s become a regular sighting, for others it’s more of a shocking rarity.

I never considered this until seeing a video showcasing none other than Landis Green and its inhabitants in the background! The creator of the video, godsentcomplex, was debating the immodest nature of this widespread activity and mentioned, before turning the comments off, that it was of “low decorum.” I can’t help but shake my thoughts about this take every time I see freshmen taking a dip in the Landis fountain now.

There’s Two Sides to Tanning

With over 568,000 views, to say this reel was a contested topic in the comments is an understatement. The creator initially had a pinned comment elaborating on how families regularly visit the university campus for touring and orientation, making it inhospitable for young women to have their quite bare bodies on display.

Many did agree with the creator’s sentiments, also mentioning there’s a “time and place” for everything, and sometimes revealing bathing suits on a public lawn isn’t truly fitting. Others found it a bit more absurd, commenting thoughts like, “Goes to a school in Florida and complains when students act like they’re in Florida,” or, “Just let people enjoy the weather.”

The creator also made a comparison to a public beach, stating that a university lawn isn’t the same and that it’s indecent to wear bathing suits in such an open space on campus. Others quickly rebutted this by noting that families also go to the beach and see the same garments, just like the university, questioning what truly sets them apart at that point.

My Burning Take

I won’t lie to you; there have been a few times I felt slightly uncomfortable with the amount of beach bums I’ve seen from those who enjoy the rays on Landis. Then I think about how it’s someone else’s body and choice of attire — how much does that really affect me? All homegirl is trying to do is feel good about her spring complexion on a campus full of people older than 18-years-old.

Being from South Florida, I’ve walked the boardwalk of Hollywood Beach during peak beaching seasons since I was a child, and I don’t think the girlie from your 8 a.m. showing some skin will ever defeat the strings I’ve seen people wear.

There was also a slight disheartening nature seeing other women put women down for enjoying the outdoors in their own way, maybe for the first time in a while. My mind immediately went to the first time I tanned on Landis and how timid I was.

I know that feeling wasn’t original; there must be a bunch of other girls who make a big personal step by wearing bikinis in public around peers for the first time. If I were in the background of this vid only to see hundreds of people judging a stepping stone in my own body confidence journey, it would be the setback of the century for me.

Now let’s talk about the elephant in the room. Guys are “freeing the nip” on Landis, but no one seems to comment on it. It’s not just girls who are letting their skin get kissed by the early spring breeze; guys are also out there throwing footballs in five-inch inseam shorts. We should let the people cherish the peak of Florida weather, especially before it reaches its scorching summer temperatures in the 90s and endless rainy downpours.

Especially for those who might not have access to the beach back home or even while they’re in Tally. As a freshman, most of my friends and I didn’t have cars, making day trips to beaches not in the cards for us during a long weekend.

An open area where others are gathered for the same activity, making it more inviting and comforting, allowed my friends and I to make crucial memories we still talk about to this day. This playful tradition encourages students to gather and get outside more, something many might not have done otherwise if it weren’t for everyone showing how relaxing it could be.

Make Golden Memories

At the end of the day, this routine gathering on the greenery really only does more good than harm in my eyes. I’ve seen people connect through meeting one another’s dogs or playing Spikeball for the first time.

I, too, think it’s important to encourage hobbies and activities that bring women together in large public spaces. Just as Her Campus at FSU does for me, being surrounded by peers in the thick of womanhood, while reading books and listening to music, refreshes you greatly. While I get rolling out in the sun in their latest bikini purchase may not be for everyone, discouraging this community building shouldn’t be an energy shared here at FSU.

After all, the Landis fountain is chlorinated, ensuring students’ safety and enjoyment of the water feature during warm Florida weather. So why not, respectfully, take advantage of it and live in our coming-of-age, college cut scene for once?

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