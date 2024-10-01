The 5 Best Late-Night Side Quests at FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

You know that burst of energy you get towards the end of the day when it’s too early to go to bed but too late to participate in something extravagant? This is where side quests come in handy!

Even though they are not normally planned, side quests make amazing core memories with friends! Whether you do them in the middle of the day or later in the evening, here are five fun ideas for spontaneous activities on FSU’s campus!

Bowling and Billiards View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎳FSU Bowling and Billiards🎳 (@fsu.bowlingandbilliards) Did you know that the Student Union offers bowling and billiards until 11 p.m. daily? This leisurely activity is great for meeting new people or having fun with a group of friends when you’re not ready for the day to be over. The Union is a central campus location that offers 12 bowling lanes and eight full-sized billiard lanes, providing a great evening venture for students! The Den Completing campus side quests is bound to bring out the late-night cravings. On campus, The Den is open until midnight every day. With a variety of casual comfort food, this restaurant is the best for fueling up before winding down. You can sit inside to relax or sit outside and enjoy the view while arranging your next nightly plans with some friends. The Scott Speicher Tennis Center If you don’t want to break a sweat, this next activity may not be for you. However, if you want to get your heart racing with some friendly competition, playing tennis or pickleball is the best way to accomplish your nightly activity goals! The courts have 12 hard-lighted courts, so darkness is not an issue. However, you might need to plan with a friend who’s going to bring the equipment for the sport you would like to play. Nonetheless, whether you use the light to play a game or to gossip with your friends, this should definitely be your next stop for your side quests! The Bobby E. Leach Recreation Center Yes, the gym can be a side quest, too! The Leach offers more than its workout area; there are a lot of options for a simple, relaxing evening. You can visit the hot tubs, the sauna, or both to chill after a long day or when you’re in need of a brain break from life. The Leach offers these amenities to students for free, making it a perfect place for debriefing or some much-needed silence. My only disclaimer is that these side quests might not be able to be as spontaneous because of the hours changing almost daily. Nonetheless, the Leach’s hours of operation are available on their Instagram and website. A Simple Walk Around the Union View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Student Union (@fsustudentunion) This is my personal favorite to do with friends. FSU is a beautiful campus during the day and at night. Around the Student Union, beautiful lights are hung above the walkways and around the trees, making the campus look like it just came out of The Princess and the Frog. Late-night walks can help you destress before the next day, mentally reflect on your day, or make plans for the following day early. Simple walks with the right ambiance around campus make for the best end to a busy day!

I encourage you to go on these side quests (in the day or at night). Have fun, be safe, and make long-lasting memories!

