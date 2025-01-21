Ziwe Takes the Stage at FSU for an Electrifying MLK Weekend Lecture

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

This past week, FSU students had the rare opportunity to witness a captivating and thought-provoking lecture by none other than comedian, writer, and cultural critic Ziwe. The event, part of the university’s Martin Luther King Jr. weekend celebrations, brought together humor, intellect, and activism in a way only Ziwe can deliver.

Renowned for her razor-sharp wit, fearless commentary on race and culture, and ability to spark meaningful conversations through satire, Ziwe didn’t just entertain — she challenged the audience to think deeply about identity, societal norms, and the transformative role of art in dismantling systemic inequities. Students left the event inspired, energized, and ready to reexamine their own roles in shaping a more equitable future.

A Night of Humor and Honesty

Ziwe opened her talk by addressing the unexpected chill of Tallahassee’s weather, humorously noting her Miami-inspired wardrobe choices. This casual observation quickly transitioned into a larger discussion on personal style, with Ziwe describing how her wardrobe reflects her personality and how she embraces bold, vibrant aesthetics to uplift herself and others in challenging times.

Her commentary also touched on the complex intersections of race, identity, and representation in American culture. Reflecting on her experience as the so-called “black friend” in both personal and professional contexts, Ziwe spoke candidly about the challenges and nuances of navigating spaces that often impose stereotypes or expectations on black individuals.

“I think my experiences growing up, from being a kid with cornrows to working in overwhelmingly white professional spaces, have taught me how to embrace the parts of myself that others may not understand,” she shared. “It’s about finding joy and freedom in who you are, even when the world tries to box you in.”

Humor as a Tool for Change

A central theme of the evening was Ziwe’s use of humor as a vehicle for activism. She reflected on how her satire dismantles societal expectations, particularly regarding race, gender, and power dynamics. “Humor can disarm people,” Ziwe said, “but it can also hold up a mirror to uncomfortable truths. That tension is where the real conversations start.”

She also emphasized the importance of creating space for diverse voices in media. Sharing anecdotes from her work in front of and behind the camera, Ziwe highlighted the power of storytelling in shifting narratives. For aspiring creatives in the audience, she advised, “The most valuable thing you can do is to be yourself. Your unique perspective is your superpower.”

Takeaways for the Next Generation

Ziwe’s talk resonated deeply with FSU students, particularly her insights on finding one’s voice in a world that often resists change. She encouraged students to embrace experimentation, noting her own winding path through college majors and creative endeavors. “College is the time to explore,” she said. “Try everything. Be bold. And don’t be afraid to fail — that’s where the learning happens.”

The evening closed with a lively Q&A session, where Ziwe offered advice on tackling the post-college transition and making a meaningful impact, whether through art, activism, or any other pursuit. Her message was clear: authenticity and courage are key to creating a better world.

As the audience filed out of the auditorium, there was a palpable sense of inspiration. Ziwe’s visit wasn’t just a lecture — it was a call to action for students to think critically, act boldly, and bring their unique perspectives to the table.

