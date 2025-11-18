Behind the Account: fsutwink

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This column takes a deeper dive into the gimmick accounts at FSU. Each of these Instagram accounts has created its own voice in the online space, all while maintaining a level of anonymity. Here, I aim to explore the inspirations behind these accounts and talk to the admins about their journey in creating their online communities.

If you went around campus asking people their favorite FSU gimmick account, chances are a good amount of them would say fsutwink. At least, if asking that question on my Instagram stories is indicative of anything. With content covering a variety of topics, from Student Government Association (SGA) elections to our unfortunate football losing streak, fsutwink doesn’t pull his punches. Her Campus at FSU reached out to the admin to learn more about what goes on behind the account!

Her Campus (HC): How long have you been running the fsutwink account?

fsutwink (FT): To my recollection, about a year and a few months.

HC: What inspired you to create the account initially? How have you been inspired to continue the account?

FT: I struggle with insecurity and self-esteem, so I wanted a place to be free to be myself without judgment. I wanted a space to air out my grievances without my face being attached to it. I kept it going because I felt like I had to play my part in the fight in this political climate, but also, I got a number of regular repliers who made it fun, and I wanted to keep making content for them.

HC: How would you say your content has evolved over the years?

FT: It started out being very me-centric and confessing embarrassing details about myself, like almost running over an ex with my car. I complained a lot about gay dating and the dating apps; then it kind of became more political. I started airing out the student government’s dirty laundry, and that got me a bit of an audience. Then I started memeing about political controversies that were a little closer to home.

I heard a lot that frustrated me, and I wanted to air it out in meme form, and people responded very well to that. Now I just kind of post whatever I want. I think my favorite thing I’ve ever made is a post called “everybody you may or may not meet at FSU,” where I made little caricatures of people I’ve encountered over the years.

HC: Can you describe what it was like when your posts started to gain traction?

FT: I was surprised and a little overwhelmed, but it felt good. I often felt voiceless, and it felt like, for once, everybody was seeing things as I saw them and laughing along with me. I got a little addicted to the dopamine hits. I felt like I had to keep growing the account and pumping out content, or I’d disappoint the people. Then I had to reality check and remember this isn’t real, and I’m performing for an audience who doesn’t actually know who I am, but hey, at least I know I’m funny!

HC: Have you ever received any backlash from your posts? If so, how did you react?

FT: All the time. Most times I weigh in on anything political, I get some level of backlash. I’m something of a divisive figure in student government circles, so I’ve been told. I’m of the opinion that SGA should be more focused on being an outlet of student dissent and pushing back when needed, and a lot of people don’t agree with me on that. I’m a progressive hack, so some people on the far right tend to hate me.

One of my followers told me their friend got mad at them for following me and shamed them in a group chat, which is pretty ridiculous, but yes, I do get really anxious whenever I post something controversial. I get concerned that I’ll get some kind of retribution for what I joke about, which is largely why I stay anonymous.

HC: How would you describe your interactions with your audience?

FT: Interesting. On the plus side, I’ve made a few friends in real life from this account. My following is very diverse — even straight guys follow me — and I’ve had some very enlightening conversations with people who’ve told me a lot about their experiences.

Annoyingly, I get unsolicited horny DMs sometimes, and I’m never interested. Also, every so often, someone from the student government wants to use me to get information or get me to push something they want. I’m not saying they’re all like this, but it’s really alienated me from even wanting to weigh in on student government anymore because I don’t want to support any faction.

HC: What sort of space do you think your account has formed for FSU students? Why do you think this is?

FT: I honestly have no idea. I’ve been told I’m somewhat famous. Being a queer person is rough, especially in this political environment, and I’ve found the best way to defang the scariest things is through humor, but my audience is quite diverse, and it’s made me happy that even straight guys enjoy my content! Some people vent to me or seek my advice, and I do my best to help them when I can. I’ll respond to almost anybody who wants to chat.

HC: How do you see the account evolving in the future?

FT: I’m not sure. The reason I was so transgressive initially was that I had nothing to lose, so I could joke about whatever I wanted. I was very frustrated with everything. Now I’m kind of at a point where I don’t feel the need to troll so much anymore, but also in this political environment, memes are the best way to get a message out. It’s ironic that I’m kind of at my peak at a point where I’m just not that invested in this anymore. I want real things, and as much as I’ve enjoyed doing this account, it’s not real.

The insight given by fsutwink is an important reminder in such a social media-focused world. Online spaces are great for community building, but the way we present ourselves on social media is intentional. Even so, fsutwink has managed to create a memorable online space for FSU students.

