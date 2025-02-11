An Interview With FSU’s Secret Cupid: fsu crushes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Every day, I log onto Instagram to check fsu crushes for the latest post, hoping to see my name, or at least someone I know, featured. The closest I got was “all the Her Campus girlies,” which was simply not good enough. Determined to get some answers, I contacted the account’s mysterious administrator and asked, “Why on earth is no one posting me?” and some other burning questions I had.

Cupid’s First Shot

I was not only eager to know where fsu crushes was putting the millions of submissions people have to be sending about me but also curious about how the account got started. According to the largely anonymous admin, fsu crushes began over winter break in 2022 as an attempt to help a friend get a date. The account started with an old admin, Lexi, and the current admin, who were inspired by other unofficial university pages to share the “missed connections” on campus every day.

To gain traction, the pair followed users who engaged with similar gimmick accounts — at the time, Florida Girls and Gays and fsu girlboss — and friends and people in their friends’ classes, whom they hoped to find a girlfriend. It wasn’t long after that the account blew up, now averaging 200 likes per post with over 3,800 followers.

Crushing On Campus

The account has become more than just a place to submit your crush. It has partnered with the Student Life Council (SLC), The Music Industry Connection (TMIC), and other student organizations. One event coming up just in time for Valentine’s Day is “Cupid’s Arrow Matchmaking Services.” Anyone who signs up will be matched and invited to meet at TMIC’s “Kiss and Chaos” show on Valentine’s Day.

fsu crushes has stated that people have even started dating after meeting through the account, so if you’re single this Valentine’s Day, you won’t want to miss out. The impact fsu crushes has had on campus is clear. The admin explained that they’ve overheard people discussing the account in dining halls, after class, and at parties. Many students dress up, hoping to catch a glimpse of their names on the feed.

The admin stated, “I think people ultimately want connection, and in our very online generation, having this virtual space about trying to have real connections has been amazing. Our generation is very online, especially after the pandemic, and I know how isolating it can feel even on a campus with 40,000 students. So, I think my account has been a great outlet for that. Even I have submitted a few people I’ve crushed on.”

More Than Just a Crush

Outside of posting crushes, the admin uses the platform to bring attention to issues that matter. They stay updated with campus events through other FSU accounts and share club events, local protests, and even regional, national, or world news to the account’s story. The admin, who is also a fan of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), covers on-campus, state, and national issues and protests.

They explained, “These are things that matter to me, and I hope to other people, that I want to shine a light on. The Palestinian struggle for emancipation is dear to my heart, and I will share some news that isn’t widely reported on.” The admin added, “If even just one person learns something new, I consider myself useful.”

Admin Confessions

Running the account has been a rewarding experience for the admin, who enjoys hearing how often people mention fsu crushes around campus. Revealing that they run the account has become a fun “party trick,” the impact on people’s social lives continues to surprise them.

If you haven’t followed fsu crushes by now, what are you even doing? In the wise words of the admin, “Like, if you’re not submitting your crush on here during the talking phase, is it even real? Giving flowers is old-school; getting posted on fsu crushes is a modern-day gift.”

So, get on Instagram and post that crush before Valentine’s Day! And who knows, maybe I’ll finally be posted. Oh, and I guess you, too.

