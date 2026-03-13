A Woman’s World: FSU’s Audiology Department

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we look back on how far women have come in our society during Women’s History Month, it’s important to remember that it isn’t just about what’s already happened, but also about the history currently being made.

The history of women in audiology isn’t extensive, with the first female audiologist receiving her degree only 75 years ago. Despite this, 86% of audiologists are women, and at FSU, our department is part of that 86%.

The Audiology Department is small here on campus and is run by Dr. Selena Snowden, along with Drs. Catherine Johnson and Chelsea Alexander. They provide a variety of services, including comprehensive hearing evaluations, hearing aid services, cochlear implantation, hearing rehabilitation, and more.

The student body is just as small, with the 2026 graduating classes of Spring and Fall combined totaling only 12 women, despite the size of the overall Communication Sciences and Disorders (CSD) cohorts. With such a small department and field, it’s easily overlooked, but Snowden and the students here are working hard to make sure they’re recognized. I spoke with Snowden about what audiology means to her and how she’s working towards bigger things here for the University.

“My journey with audiology began in high school, when I became fascinated by how the auditory system shapes a person’s ability to communicate and connect with others. Even though I didn’t know anyone personally with hearing loss, I was deeply moved by how hearing challenges can isolate people from the things and individuals they love.”

After finding out that she was passionate about helping those with hearing challenges, she soon discovered her career path at FSU. “At the same time, I developed an interest in American Sign Language and was inspired by how it bridges communication and creates inclusion. Those same motivations led me to pursue audiology as my profession and in my work at FSU, where I’ve continued to approach each patient as a unique individual rather than a diagnosis,” Snowden explains.

In her work, Snowden practices a holistic approach when trying to understand her patients. “I strive to treat the whole person, understanding that hearing and communication are deeply personal and that there’s never a one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to the auditory system,” she adds.

Snowden, along with Johnson and Alexander, treats all types of individuals across the lifespan, with different disorders, specialized needs, and those who also need speech rehabilitation services, which are also offered by the L.L. Schendel Speech and Hearing Clinic.

Currently, there are only 80 schools in the country that offer a Doctorate of Audiology (AuD). Snowden and FSU are looking at expanding that number with a possible program here in Tallahassee. She’s looking to create an accelerated program, which allows students to get their degree in three years instead of the traditional four.

However, creating such a program comes with its challenges, and it’s possible that this program may not come to FSU for years to come.

“Being at the forefront of FSU’s pioneering audiology program feels like being a part of the creation of history. Even if our Doctor of Audiology program doesn’t come to fruition, it’s both humbling and exhilarating to mentor our talented undergraduates here in Tallahassee as we work together to shape a legacy of excellence in this vital field,” says Snowden.

Snowden and her team have already created so much history and have had so many achievements here at FSU. She’s helped create and preserve opportunities for students and life-changing aid for individuals in need. According to her, this is what you should know about the Audiology Department here on campus.

“We desire the FSU community to know that our team drives innovative patient care at the L.L. Schendel Speech and Hearing Clinic. With recent endowments like the Bob & Gail Knight Distinguished Professorship fueling program growth, FSU Audiology is a hub for holistic, community-focused expertise that elevates FSU’s role in addressing vital hearing health needs in Tallahassee,” Snowden says.

In terms of opportunities on campus to get involved with the audiology field, Snowden encourages students to either take coursework in the field or participate in fieldwork with professionals.

She explains, “Undergraduates can get involved with audiology in several meaningful ways. Students can take coursework in Communication Science and Disorders to build a strong foundation for audiology, seek clinical opportunities with audiologists at the FSU Speech and Hearing Clinic, and participate in the Student Academy of Audiology chapter at FSU.”

Outside of FSU, there are also other ways to make an impact. “Students also have the opportunity to assist with faculty research and volunteer at outreach events, such as Special Olympics Healthy Hearing screenings or the annual Help Guatemala Hear service trip. These unique volunteer opportunities make a profound difference in the lives of those they serve,” she emphasizes.

Snowden believes that the Audiology Department is supportive and possesses the resources for students to thrive. She states, “By delivering hands-on care and education, FSU students gain invaluable clinical experience, enhance their cultural competency, and deepen their understanding of global health challenges. Overall, the FSU Audiology Department embodies FSU’s commitment to service, global engagement, and the advancement of hearing healthcare.”

The Audiology Department is a representation of hard work, determination, and service to the community. The hearing and vestibular systems are crucial to everyday life, and damage or abnormalities in these systems can cause lifelong complications.

If it interests you, I suggest you look into the auditory system and its role in the body, and even consider the CSD program here at FSU if you think audiology may be a field you would enjoy.

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