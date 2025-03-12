How Women’s History Month Is Celebrated Around the World

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Every March, the world honors the incredible contributions of women throughout history during Women’s History Month. While the month-long celebration is most notably observed in the United States and Canada, its influence has spread globally, with countries across the world dedicating time to reflect on the achievements and struggles of women, as well as the ongoing fight for gender equality.

From the U.K. to New Zealand and everywhere in between, Women’s History Month has become a crucial occasion for recognizing the achievements of women in all fields, from politics to arts to science and beyond.

The origins of Women’s History Month can be traced back to the U.S., where a week-long celebration was first launched in Sonoma, California, in 1978. The week was chosen to coincide with International Women’s Day on March 8, an event already recognized globally for its focus on the achievements of women and the advancement of women’s rights.

The United Kingdom

In the U.K., Women’s History Month is celebrated in March, just like in the U.S., but it’s tied to specific educational programming, historical exhibits, and public events. The month is recognized by various governmental organizations, schools, and advocacy groups. The theme for the year is often chosen to highlight a particular historical event, cultural issue, or influential woman.

For example, events may commemorate notable figures in British history like Mary Wollstonecraft, Emmeline Pankhurst, and Ada Lovelace. Public talks, book clubs, and film screenings are just some of the ways the British observe Women’s History Month, offering a chance for individuals to explore the impact of women in shaping the nation’s past, present, and future.

Australia

In Australia, Women’s History Month is celebrated alongside International Women’s Day. However, the celebration of women’s achievements spans the whole month of March. It’s an occasion to highlight both contemporary and historical women who have played pivotal roles in Australian society.

In many cities, local events showcase the work of Indigenous women, reflecting a growing movement to amplify the voices and history of marginalized groups. From discussions on gender inequality to festivals celebrating female artists, Australia’s celebration of Women’s History Month continues to grow as it focuses on female empowerment in a modern context.

United States

In the U.S., Women’s History Month features numerous events highlighting women’s achievements. For instance, Millikin University in Illinois is hosting civil rights activist Linda Sarsour for a lecture titled “Intersectionality of Racism, Sexism, and Xenophobia” on March 27.

Additionally, the San Francisco Bay Area offers diverse arts and cultural events, including performances by the San Francisco Ballet and discussions with prominent figures like Dolores Huerta.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, March 8 is marked as International Women’s Day, but Women’s History Month often overlaps with this date. The country’s history of women’s suffrage has inspired ongoing conversations about women’s rights and equality, and the month is used to reflect on the progress New Zealand has made since the country became the first in the world to grant women the right to vote in 1893.

Celebrations here include public rallies, seminars, and performances, which often draw attention to gender-based violence, income inequality, and the representation of women in the workforce. Like Australia, New Zealand’s celebrations frequently spotlight the contributions of indigenous women to its society.

Mexico and Latin America

In Latin American countries, March is celebrated not only for its connection to International Women’s Day but also for its historical roots in the labor movements that led to the recognition of women’s rights across the region. Women’s History Month is less formally recognized, but events such as protests, educational workshops, and celebrations of female icons continue to take place.

In Mexico, International Women’s Day is also marked by various activities. The Mexican Consulate in Laredo, Texas, organizes binational events, such as art exhibitions and panel discussions, to address women’s rights and gender equality.

In Mexico, for example, Women’s History Month coincides with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on March 25. Throughout Latin America, Women’s History Month is used to draw attention to the ongoing struggles women face, particularly around gender violence, reproductive rights, and political participation.

No matter where you are in the world, Women’s History Month offers a powerful reminder to honor the contributions of women, acknowledge ongoing struggles, and continue working toward gender equality. From small grassroots organizations to national institutions, the month provides a platform for women’s voices, achievements, and activism to be seen and celebrated. It’s not just about celebrating the past; it’s about recognizing the work that remains to ensure a more equitable future for all women.

So, wherever you are in the world, take a moment this March to reflect on the women who have shaped history, and let’s keep pushing for a world where women are celebrated every day.

