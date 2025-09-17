A Vinyl Lover’s Guide to Tallahassee

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the midst of everyday chaos and responsibilities, one of the best ways to unwind is by surrounding yourself with musical geniuses. While it’s not a concert, it’s something that comes pretty close: record stores!

I find that the best getaway to reset after a stressful week is to browse wanderingly through the aisles of what I’d call the best record shops in Tallahassee. There’s something so refreshing about letting your mind wander through different genres, bonding with peers who share the same passion, and immersing yourself in a space that still treasures physical media.

Don’t worry, I won’t gatekeep these gems from you! Here are some of my favorite record stores in Tallahassee:

Real cool Time records

In Tallahassee, we’re starting it off strong with Real Cool Time Records. It’s easily number one in my books for its welcoming, cozy environment and staff that automatically invites you into their world with knowledge on all things cool (see what I did there?).

On a more serious note, the laid-back environment of this shop has something special. There’s no shop like it, carrying a genuine passion for music; it’s a shop that welcomes all types of enthusiasts, new or experienced, to discover art organically. Its selection of media includes vinyls, cassettes, CDs, merchandise, and audio gear. These diverse selections welcome music lovers of all types, serving as a gateway to more types of media.

My personal favorite is their $1 bin. For this one, hear me out and listen closely. You must seize the $1 bin as an opportunity to venture into the unexplored realm of new artists, welcome the unknown, and you’ll be met with music that packs a punch. So, the next time you’re feeling a more intimate yet approachable music spree, put this shop at the top of your list!

Rearview Vintage and Vinyl

On the note of all things cozy, imagine you walk into your friend’s place. They have the best record collection you’ve ever seen and are obsessed with all things vintage. This just so happens to be the same vibe as Rearview Vintage and Vinyl, my second favorite shop in Tallahassee! Not only is the musical section top-tier, but you’re greeted with all types of media immediately.

To your left? Band tees. To your right? Décor and antiques. Continue walking, and suddenly you’re surrounded by rows of vinyl, stacks of cassettes, and more trinkets than your heart can handle, in the best way. Rearview is all things exploratory, creating a vibe for digging and exploring, and you never know what you might find.

Due to their broad range of music tastes, it’s also an opportunity for exciting and fresh finds. When you’re on your next music kick, do yourself a favor and explore the mid-city and rare find atmosphere that Rearview gifts you.

retrofit records

Let’s end this all-things music spiel on something big with Retrofit Records! Carrying genres like indie, punk, soul, and more! Retrofit serves as one of the few Black-owned independent record stores in the country, owned by Sharod Bines, who aspires to foster a welcoming atmosphere for a wide range of music enthusiasts!

In comparison to larger corporations, this shop supports local and arranges in-store events such as Record Store Day. This was a blast, if I do say so myself! The dedication behind this shop to share music in a meaningful way through its connection with Tallahassee already speaks volumes to me. It serves as a one-of-a-kind location in the music scene, allowing music lovers to connect with others who share the same passions.

At the end of the day, records are stories within themselves. I hope you venture off into the duty realm, filled with wooden crates, and stumble into great conversation with other music lovers. Who knows, you might just walk out with great media or a story; either way, I guarantee you’ll leave with a smile.

Vinyls are in and thriving locally in Tallahassee; all that’s left to do is press play.

