A Taste of the World: Reviewing FSU’s International Coffee Hour (February & March 2024)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you’re interested in trying the flavors of the world without stepping foot off FSU’s campus, allow me to introduce you to International Coffee Hour (ICH). Every Friday, the FSU Center for Global Engagement (CGE) hosts various student organizations and gives them a spotlight to serve food and drinks from different countries and cultures. As a dedicated attendee, I’ll be reviewing every delicious treat served throughout the semester. Dig in, bon appétit, and buen provecho!

We’re back with more International Coffee Hour! This month’s treats were a delightful variety of flavors from all over the world. From rich and sweet to simple and savory, February to March’s smorgasbord did not disappoint. The organizations that hosted also did a great job of creating interesting and engaging tables to accompany their treats. Grab your passports and come along for a flavor expedition like no other!

Feb. 2: Beignets and Parisian Hot Chocolate

Beignets and hot chocolate are destined to be paired together. They make a delectable treat that’ll satisfy any sweet tooth. The warm, fried dough dusted in powdered sugar melted in my mouth, and the hot chocolate was perfectly rich and creamy; it left hot chocolate packets in the dust. This treat was the real deal with melted chocolate bars and real cream.

The Graduate Women in STEM, whose goal is to “help re-shape societal perceptions to create a future where women are equally represented and valued in all STEM fields,” hosted this treat and did not miss it.

Feb. 9: Bánh Tiêu and Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Bánh Tiêu is a Vietnamese donut. It’s airy and hollow inside and tastes mildly sweet with nutty sesame seeds sprinkled on top. I always appreciate a treat that isn’t overpowered by sweetness, so Bánh Tiêu was a nice palette cleanser from last week’s delicacy. Vietnamese iced coffee is made with strongly ground coffee and condensed milk, making it sweet and rich. It accompanied the Bánh Tiêu perfectly!

This treat was hosted by the Vietnamese Student Association, whose mission includes “tackling any social barriers that may hinder us from displaying our culture and heritage with pride.”

Feb. 16: Gulab Jamun and Masala Chai

If there’s chai, consider me there. The chai I’ve sampled at ICH is some of the best around, and I consider myself somewhat of a connoisseur. This week, it was deliciously spicy and warm, with bold spices and a creamy base.

The Gulab Jamun was a treat I’d never tried before. It’s a beloved Indian festival treat consisting of fried dough soaked in sweet rose and saffron syrup. As a lover of floral flavors, I adored this little snack. It resembled a “rosewater-y” donut. 10 out of 10, would recommend.

For this week, ICH partnered with the Yoga Club. They offer a variety of group yoga flows, activities, and workshops.

Mar. 1: Layali Lubnan and Sharab Tamr Hendi

This week, the Middle East Center co-hosted, providing Layali Lubnan and Sharab Tamr Hendi. The Middle East Center’s goal is to “provide an academic environment for students from a multitude of disciplines to develop a deeper understanding of the Middle East.” The treat may have taken the cake and become one of my new top ICH snacks.

Layali Lubnan is a Lebanese dessert that’s especially popular during Ramadan. It’s made from a semolina and milk pudding, and topped with whipped cream, pistachios, and rosewater syrup. It was so creamy and fresh, and the pistachios added a lovely crunch. Sharab Tamr Hendi is another Ramadan favorite from Syria. It’s a beverage made from tamarind fruit, which makes it tart and crisp. Truly scrumptious!

Mar. 8: Banitsa and Juice Kompot

Lastly, the Slavic Student Association and the Society for Advancement of Learned Slavic Academics (SALSA) provided Banitsa and Juice Kompot. Banitsa is a savory Bulgarian treat made from cheese wrapped in baked phyllo dough. It was crispy and flaky, paired nicely with the sweet and refreshing Juice Kompot. The juice is made from boiling fruit with water and sugar, which is the same process as making fruit compote, thus the name. Overall, this sweet and savory combination was divine!

From the Middle East to Paris to Vietnam, International Coffee Hour and FSU’s student organizations have taken us on a tour of the flavors of the world. I can’t wait to see what treats are coming up next!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!