Recapping FSU’s Job and Internship Fair

FSU is a school overflowing with endless opportunities. Students can find themselves walking through Market Wednesday, where various organizations are set up looking to attract new members. Even from class, students are being exposed to many different opportunities to help further their education and future career.

Recently, I had the opportunity to visit FSU’s Job and Internship Fair that was held right in FSU’s very own Student Union. Just like the many other networking opportunities on campus, this fair was completely open and free to every student at FSU.

Seminole Futures: Career Fair Event Information

Some things to note about this event: unlike some of the more social exploratory career fairs, this one was more professional. For future students, make sure to be in business casual or business professional attire.

The fair took place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Student Union Ballrooms. Bringing the essentials to these events, like your resume and other important information, is crucial. Since most of the stands are looking for future or current employees, it never hurts for employers to get more acquainted with your skills and qualifications!

The businesses displayed at the fair, the ones that I noticed, included the following: Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Office of the Attorney General, and Florida Public Service Commission.

There were also bigger corporations in attendance, such as ALDI, Target, Dillard’s, and Macy’s, which I personally didn’t expect to be there. If you’re looking into getting into big store chains, check out when the next career fair for your specific college is coming!

Further Resources Offered for Students

Diving deeper into some of the other stands at the event, they’re more business-oriented than anything else. For the business baddies, you’re in luck! If you’re interested in insurance, accounting, banking, or the corporate world, this is definitely a place to be. No matter what field you may be in, it never hurts to market yourself and start networking.

All of the businesses that were stationed at the fair are partners with FSU. They directly support their career development and employment assistance programs. So, if you go to the Career Center, you’d be able to get more information on the partners that came to visit!

Another great aspect of the fair was that FSU’s own career development team was stationed just outside, waiting for you to ask questions. They encourage open communication and try to help you get to where you want to be. If this event wasn’t your cup of tea, I’d recommend visiting the career center, where you can meet with advisors who will help fix up your resume or help you explore any internship or job options available to you.

Based on my experience, the Job and Internship Fair is just one example of how committed FSU is to helping students prepare for life after graduation. Whether you’re actively job searching or simply exploring your interests, taking advantage of these events can open doors you didn’t even know existed.

For students looking for more personalized support, I recommend visiting FSU’s Career Center, which offers resume and cover letter reviews, mock interviews, career advising, internship search tools, and career assessments to help you find the right path. With so many resources available year-round, from networking events to one-on-one guidance, FSU truly makes it easier for students to turn their goals into real career opportunities!

