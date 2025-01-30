6 Ways the FSU Career Center Helps You Crush Your Career Goals

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The FSU Career Center is a one-stop shop for students and alumni looking to level up their professional game. Whether polishing your resume or searching for the perfect job, the Career Center has something for everyone. These services are helpful, and FSU students often don’t take advantage of them.

Let’s dive into six standout services that will make you feel confident and career-ready in no time!

ProfessioNole Clothing Closet: Dress to Impress View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Career Center (@fsucareercenter) Do you have a vital internship interview or networking event for a professional organization on campus but nothing to wear? No problem! The Career Closet has your back with free professional attire. Who doesn’t love free clothes? The items are donated by major retailers or from generous students and alumni. They are available for students to shop year-round, with a four-items per semester limit due to limited supply. This is still a great way to build a professional wardrobe. By the end of your time at FSU, you could collect a total of 32 items! Sometimes, there are events where you can pick up to 10 items without affecting your semesterly limit. Appointments are available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday through Friday. Appointments are scheduled in NoleNetwork for the fall and spring semesters. You’ll find everything you need, from blazers to ties, to make a stellar first impression. My first time shopping here, I was pleasantly surprised by how cute and fashionable some items were! They have something for everyone! It’s like shopping for a dream job outfit — without spending a dime. Folio Badges: Boost Your Resume Show off your skills with Folio Badges! These digital badges are part of the professional Pathways program, highlighting your career-related achievements and critical competencies. They currently have 47 published badges. For example, they have coding and Excel certifications, ProfessioNOLE-ready career readiness, and a sustainable campus pathway. Employers love tangible proof of expertise, and earning a badge in areas like leadership, communication, or technical skills can make your resume stand out. Mock Interviews: Practice Makes Perfect View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Career Center (@fsucareercenter) Feeling nervous about an upcoming interview? The Career Center offers mock interviews to help you nail those tough questions. Depending on your comfort level, you can use the online service the Big Interview for solo practice; their database has thousands of interview questions and advice on how to answer. You can also meet in person with real industry professionals or career liaisons and FSU’s career center advisors. You’ll get personalized feedback on everything from your handshake to your answers, so you can walk into the real deal feeling confident and prepared. FSUshadow: Test Drive Your Dream Job Is a particular career the right fit? Try it out with FSUshadow! This program connects students with short-term job-shadowing opportunities to get a glimpse into a day in the life of professionals across various industries. FSUshadow takes place during spring, summer, and winter breaks. They work with local Tallahassee businesses to give students valuable on-the-job experience. You can apply through FSU’s job board, NoleNetwork. It’s a game-changer for career exploration, and it looks great on your resume! Job Search: Your Dream Role Awaits Finding a job or internship can be overwhelming, but the Career Center simplifies the process. In my experience, I’ve found that just googling “marketing jobs near me” has ended with zero interviews. FSU’s personal job board, NoleNetwork, allows you to find local jobs, internships, or even other programs like InternFSU and FSUshadow and make an appointment for the Professional Clothing Closet. These employees want to hire FSU students just like you and me! Career liaisons can also guide you through the application process, ensuring you stand out to potential employers. NoleNetwork is the perfect site for job search; I’ve found the most extraordinary opportunities there, including brand ambassador positions and virtual marketing internships I couldn’t find on any other job board. Events and Workshops: Learn and Network View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Career Center (@fsucareercenter) The Career Center hosts events designed to sharpen your professional skills, from career fairs to LinkedIn optimization workshops and, of course, the dreaded Job Fairs. These can be so intimidating, but if you prepare with the Career Center’s other resources, this can be a breeze. Some upcoming fairs include the STEM fair on Feb. 4, the Seminole Futures all-major fair on Feb. 6, and the Seminole Sales and Business showcase on Feb. 11. Registration for these events can be found on the Career Centers website. These gatherings are fantastic networking opportunities, connecting you with recruiters, alums, and industry professionals.

There is more to the FSU Career Center than just job searching. It’s about boosting your self-esteem and equipping you with the means to achieve. There are even more opportunities to check out than what I’ve mentioned!

They have roles such as career center ambassador, general career advice and mentoring, graduate school application advice, even more certifications and workshops, and connections to career experiences like Forage and Build Your Foundation. They can help you with everything from resumes to career exploration to finding the perfect outfit for your special day. All at no cost to students.

So, what are you waiting for? Swing by the Career Center and take advantage of these fantastic resources. Your dream job is closer than you think!

