A Freshman’s Guide to Living Off-Campus

As dorm number assignments are released, don’t despair; they appear much worse than they really are. As someone who had number 6,013 in housing assignments, I didn’t get on-campus housing assigned to me, but I found some stellar off-campus housing and learned a lot about FSU along the way.

After being placed on the dorm waitlists, I started looking for off-campus housing. There are mainly two options if you don’t have a car for living in Tallahassee: south or west of campus. Both sides have their own advantages and may work differently depending on your lifestyle.

The West Side

Quantum is on the west side of campus near the College of Medicine and Doak Campbell Stadium, making game days especially convenient. Other popular complexes like Renegade and The Luxe are also here on West Call Street. There are also more affordable options around here, like Whitehall Apartments.

If you’re majoring in anything STEM or psychology-related, living on the west side will be much more convenient for you to attend your classes. A lot of the freshman classes that aren’t major-specific do take place in lecture halls right by the Student Union, so about a 15-minute walk from where I live.

West Call Street has a Target, Chipotle, Walgreens, and Cava within walking distance. The area is across from a gas station and can be a little dirty sometimes. This area is much calmer than College Town, as there are really no bars or clubs near the living spaces on West Call.

Also, apartment complexes like Osceola and Renegade are new builds, so if you’re looking for a rather new and clean place to live, I recommend those.

The South Side

The south side of campus extends along St. Augustine Street and West Pensacola Street and is commonly known as College Town. Depending on whether you choose to live closer to the west or east side of the street, you can have incredibly easy access to Doak Campbell Stadium, Landis Green, and the 1851 Food Hall.

In this area, there are lots of accommodations ranging from a rather large Publix to a Playa Bowls, Chipotle, and a variety of coffee and smoothie shops. Bagel & Co, an excellently-ranked bagel shop, is also located near here. College Town is located near lots of bars, like Madison Social and Township, as well as clubs like Recess, but they don’t overtake this part of Tallahassee excessively. Make sure to consider noise levels when choosing which area to live.

A couple of housing locations here that are recommended and have lovely accommodations include The Nine, Statehouse Apartments, and Stadium Center. College Town spots can get pricey, though, as it’s considered a prime location to live off-campus, so keep that in mind.

If you do have a car, your options of living off campus increases significantly. Spots like Redpoint Tallahassee, with locations on Mission Road and West Tenn, and Urban Enclave remain great options for a more suburban, residential vibe.

When looking for an apartment, some things I took into consideration were price, mailing systems, gym areas, noise levels, and safety. Lots of complexes will also include amenities like pool areas, a grill, clubhouses, and have free weekly giveaways, so the best way to get a feel for the luxury of your potential living space is to check social media.

Tallahassee has so many great off-campus living options, and there is something for everyone. So, don’t stress about the dorm lottery. Maybe off-campus living is calling your name!

