A Bunch of ‘Hocus Pocus’: Inside the ‘Southeast Review’s’ Annual Fall Fundraiser

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Halloween approaches, chances are you’re looking for fun activities around campus to help get you into the mood for the spooky holiday. Luckily, the Southeast Review has just announced that its Halloween Fundraiser will be hosted at The Bark on Tuesday, Oct. 28, from 7-9 p.m.

The Southeast Review is a national literary magazine run by FSU graduate students from the English Department. They publish literary fiction, creative nonfiction, poetry, and art to present both new and established writers on the same stage. Attending the Halloween Fundraiser is a great way to support such an amazing organization on our campus!

The fundraiser will be Hocus Pocus themed, featuring fun decorations and activities from everyone’s favorite Halloween movie. There’s nothing better to get you in the spirit for Halloween than the nostalgia of revisiting a childhood movie that’s become a staple of the season.

Throughout the event, there will be many fun games and an opportunity to win some amazing prizes. You can participate in a few rounds of trivia, testing your knowledge of the season against your opponents. If trivia isn’t your style, you can compete against others to see how fast you can eat a doughnut on a stick. If you’d rather not compete in the games, you can also take a peek into your future with a tarot reading. There will also be a face painting booth if you’d like to transform yourself for Halloween.

If you’re looking to debut your Halloween costume a few days early, you can also participate in the costume contest. Show up dressed as your favorite Sanderson Sister or get creative and dress up as anything you’d like to see if you can win best dressed for the night!

The fundraiser also includes a bake sale to help raise money for the Southeast Review and will feature a special Hocus Pocus-themed drink to help you fully embrace the Halloween season. You’re also welcome to order food at the event’s venue, The Bark, an incredible vegetarian restaurant and dive bar.

The event will also highlight some incredible local businesses in a silent auction. There will be some amazing items available, great for anyone looking to discover more of Tallahassee and support small businesses in the area.

The proceeds from the event will go towards helping the Southeast Review produce its literary magazine. If you can’t make it to the event but would still like to contribute, they accept donations at the bottom of their webpage.

The Southeast Review’s fundraiser will also feature an open mic. This part of the event will showcase some phenomenal readings from the English Department’s faculty and graduate students that you won’t want to miss.

The event is a part of the Jerome Stern Reading Series, hosted every Tuesday at The Bark. If you enjoy some of the readings at the fundraiser, be sure to check out other incredible readings hosted by FSU’s English Department throughout the semester.

Regardless of what sort of Halloween activities you’re looking for, you’ll be sure to find something you like at the Southeast Review’s event. Plus, you’ll get to show your support for one of the wonderful literary magazines at FSU. Be sure to stop by The Bark on Oct. 28 to celebrate the Southeast Review and spooky season!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Pinterest!