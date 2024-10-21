The Top 5 Spookiest Spots on FSU’s Campus

Whether you start celebrating fall in August, September, or October, we can all officially admit it’s that time of year! With this season upon us, all things Halloween are in the air.
If you haven’t felt immersed in the spooky season yet, there are many ways to get into the spirit and give yourself a scare. So, here are five spots on FSU’s campus that you can visit to send shivers down your spine!
- Paul Dirac Science Library’s Basement
Famously known for Dirac-ula Fest during this time of the year, the Paul Dirac Science Library has a basement. Because Dirac’s basement is a silent floor for the students who come and go, the humming of the lights is the only sound that fills your ears there. Coupled with the endless bookshelves and lack of people, the ambiance of this room is completely backrooms adjacent. Meanwhile, during the day, the only scary thing you’ll find in Dirac Library is the doom of midterms approaching.
- Landis Green
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably heard of Landis Green. Located in the middle of campus, it’s one of the most popular spots. Despite its popularity, there’s one thing about it that not many know.
Rumor has it that there used to be a tunnel system located under Landis Green, stemming into different parts of campus. The rumors behind the tunnel system range from it being a total hoax to speculation that special societies or higher-ups used it.
Although the tunnels were never confirmed, it’s creepy to think about. Sometimes, as I walk through Landis Green, I get creeped out thinking about an entire tunnel system that could be lying underneath me.
- Owen F. Sellers Music Amphitheater
One of my favorite underrated spooky locations is outside the College of Music and is known as the Owen F. Sellers Music Amphitheater.
Although incredibly beautiful during the day, the amphitheater has a completely different atmosphere at night. With the lack of lighting and absence of people to fill the theater, it looms with a vacant yet deceptive feeling of lonesomeness, almost making you feel like someone might be there with you.
- Westcott Fountain
If you can explore Westcott Fountain at night without being interrupted by students celebrating their 21st birthdays in the water, you may hear the quiet cries of a woman. No, it’s not just me crying about my grades.
Previously known as Gallows Hill, the Westcott Fountain area used to be home to a site where executions were once held. Allegedly, the spot was used to kill Tallahassee’s worst criminals. The first execution was of a mother who was convicted of killing her child. Since Westcott Fountain was built, students have reported hearing strange noises or seeing odd things. Some even report feeling chills!
- Cawthon Hall
Finally, the most famous spooky spot on this list is Cawthon Hall. This dorm is distinctively known for having the most reports of hauntings at FSU by far. From showers turning on by themselves to figures seen in windows, there are endless stories about the ghosts of Cawthon Hall.
The most famous ghost in the dorm is said to be a student who died while lounging on the roof when a thunderstorm rolled in. Legend says she was trapped on the roof and killed by a lightning strike. Some students even report hearing her pounding on the windows of the top floor and crying.
In all, the hauntings, coupled with the collegiate gothic design of Cawthon Hall, are guaranteed to get you in the right mood for the spooky season.
As the leaves change colors and nights grow longer, these spooky spots on FSU’s campus remind us that there’s more to college life than just lectures and late-night study sessions.
Whether you’re seeking out the spooky vibes for the Halloween season or just want to explore FSU more, these spots offer a chilling glimpse into the university’s history. So, the next time you’re strolling around campus after dark, keep an eye out. You never know what spooky location could be lurking around the corner!
