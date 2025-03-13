9 WSU Events You Won’t Want to Miss This Women’s History Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I always believed girls were blessed with March as Women’s History Month (WHM) for a couple of reasons: spring break, St. Patrick’s Day, the start of tulip season, and too many 70-degree days to count. To lounge out, tan, and take in this sun-filled season opener would be nothing short of sensational.

However, sorry as I am to disappoint, I’ll admit there is more to life than naps in the sun. Post-spring break, when many of us return sun-kissed from coastal trips or long Landis days, the rest of the month might appear unending. Luckily, though March works hard, FSU’s women work harder. Our very own Women Student Union (WSU) released their event list for WHM, and it is sure to keep the month moving. Without further ado, here is your full-fledged guide to WSU’s nine noteworthy events.

Bloom Where You’re Planted Sunday, March 17 marks the first event of WSU’s arrangements following spring break. Bloom Where You’re Planted is a highly involved networking event, with partners including Women’s Progress, American Medical Women’s Association (AMWA), Women in Pre-Law Society, and more. Director Eva Galindo describes the day’s purpose as “to unite diverse women-led communities on campus, providing students with opportunities to learn, grow, and build meaningful connections.” This is a no-miss chance for any student! As summer looms and the thought of internships hangs heavy over many, days like this are perfect for practicing networking and stepping into that process. It takes place at Union Green from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. that afternoon. Books in Bloom The following Tuesday, March 18, WSU will hold Books in Bloom (Book Talk). Designed to foster thought-provoking discourse on the notions of The Handmaid’s Tale, readers are encouraged to chat and bond over perspectives. Anyone interested may pick up their free copy of the book at the WSU office during an event or office hours, but supply is limited. If there’s anything I know is true, it’s that art teaches. With a week-long spring break, you might have the perfect excuse to crack open these beautiful pages (or even watch the show — I won’t judge). By the time you finish, the talk will be around the corner. Not to mention, WSU is collaborating with Overbooked and Her Campus for the event. To attend, head over to Room 2213 of the Union Building from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.! Planting Seeds for Stronger Minds Planting Seeds for Stronger Minds is an imposter syndrome educational for women curious about mental health, stigmatization, and shared experience. As college students juggling wins and losses, it can be difficult to honor our journeys. You aren’t alone if you’ve ever felt undeserving of an achievement or doubtful about your capability — I know I have. The event was founded to empower women, increase awareness, and destigmatize struggle. With involvement from WSU, STEMental Health, AMWA, Good Molecules, Class Councils, and NUSA/Nu Rho Psi, the night is looking to be well attended. If you’re interested, be sure to show up on Thursday, March 20, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Room 2213 of the Oglesby Union Building. Petals of Progress For our active readers, WSU is hosting a wellness-focused 5K titled Petals of Progress. Wrapping up the week, attendees should come ready to run, walk, skip, or support their peers. The run will begin at the Unconquered Statue on Langford Green at 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 23, and conclude two hours later. Partnering with CHAARG and AMWA, WSU intends to benefit women’s charities! It’s the easy anecdote for your Sunday scaries: a sunny morning and some movement. Seeds of Strength Missed out on the 5K or just not the running type? Monday’s event may be your match. On the 24th, WSU celebrates all individuals with their Seeds of Strength body positivity educational and yoga event. Run in conjunction with FSU Yoga and Girl Gains, Director Galindo explains the program is dedicated to an “inclusive space where individuals of all shapes, sizes, and abilities can embrace body positivity.” Set from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Landis Green, it makes for the perfect nighttime relaxer. Flourishing on Film Four days later, Landis Green will be bright and busy as The Princess and the Frog plays on the big screen from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fitting for WHM, the movie tells the tale of waitress Tiana, her journey to chase her dream, and the multilayered love story that unfolds. It’s shown on a Friday, making it the perfect opportunity to host a calm night on the green or finish the movie and still make it out for your Friday night plans! Flourish Fest The penultimate event of this precession takes place on the first of April. Flourish Fest is a market set up on Union Green from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 1. Meant to empower female entrepreneurs, the market will showcase the products of female-run local businesses. It’ll honor the conclusion of WHM with the innovation of these women and give all of us a well-deserved excuse to shop. No need to feel guilty spending that day — you’re supporting women! Roots of Resilience Though March is WHM, it’s imperative not to forget the focus of February, Black History Month. Driven by intersectionality, the Roots of Resilience exhibition will recognize black women in the arts. If you’re anything like me — a lover of sitting in front of paintings, witnessing their worlds, and possibly looking a little crazy while you do it — this is your perfect excuse! WSU is partnering with the Black Student Union (BSU) in the experience. Since this event is still in the works, the date, time, and location will be determined, so keep your eyes peeled for more! Women in full bloom View this post on Instagram A post shared by Women Student Union (@wsu_fsu) Closing the WHM events is WSU’s beautifully decorated annual banquet titled Women in Full Bloom. In FSU’s Miller Hall, students are invited to dress up for the April night. If you’re looking for a mood board, take mine: pretty lights, tiny heels, warm weather, hair styled, statement dress. There’s no need for a fancy invitation, just an RSVP to the program’s Eventbrite and formal attire. The banquet is booked for Friday, April 4, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

As much as I endorsed the WSU schedule (I am the planner friend), I’d like to remind you of one thing. In my conversation with WSU’s director, I discovered that not only did every event have a program but also an identified purpose, the majority of which were unifying the community and empowering women.

Like anything worthwhile today, Women’s History Month is more than a list of events. It’s about the people. People make moments and establish culture; they find depth in the seemingly shallow. This March, I invite you to dive into the female-led communities around you and see the power of people for yourself. Happy Women’s History Month!

