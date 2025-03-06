Everything You Need To Know About WSU’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Book Talk

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

March is Women’s History Month, and there are plenty of opportunities for FSU students to celebrate themselves or the resilient women in their lives. After all, FSU used to be the Florida State College for Women, and in the 1930s, it was the third-largest women’s college in the nation.

Women have always been an enormous part of FSU and its history; there’s no better time to celebrate them. I want to focus on a unique event, the FSU Women Student Union (WSU)’s collaboration with Her Campus at FSU and Overbooked: a book talk about The Handmaid’s Tale.

One of the most important works in feminist literature is Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel The Handmaid’s Tale. Since its release, the novel has even seen a successful 2017 Hulu adaptation. This dystopian story depicts a society where women’s sole job is to reproduce.

This novel has found its way into diverse aspects of women’s lives, influencing public policy and feminist teachings. It claims its spot as one of the cornerstones of literature regarding women’s rights movements. Its status as a recently banned book makes it even more important to read right now.

Why ‘the Handmaid’s Tale’ is important today

This book has stirred controversy. Otherwise, it wouldn’t be banned. In 1985, Atwood sought to write a book about her fears about the future under religious and political administrations that would overpower women and their rights. Her dystopian universe, a state called the Republic of Gilead, offers a grim view of a possible future of women’s rights.

With women’s rights frequently appearing on American ballots and the political landscape in recent years, a book that makes a statement on the importance of women’s reproductive rights was, in a way, a vision of the future.

It’s almost as if Atwood knew women would still feel passionate about this fight in 2025. This important tale lives on as the novel’s ongoing TV adaptation is premiering its final season this spring.

I haven’t seen the TV series, but I’ve read the book. Even if I hadn’t, I can affirm that I’ve heard about this book in many feminist circles, and chances are you’ve also heard about its relevancy and importance from others.

“I want to participate but don’t have the book.”

No worries! WSU is giving out free copies. Just stop by their office during office hours: Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third floor of the Union in room 3225. Please reach out to them with further questions!

What’s Next?

Once you obtain your copy, you’re all set! Dive into the book and attend the book talk on March 18. It will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Union room 2213. Be sure to check WSU’s Instagram for any updates.

Once again, Happy Women’s History Month! There are so many opportunities around campus to spend time and spread love with your fellow sisters, and I hope you can join this important one!

If not, turn to the many amazing women-led organizations on campus, and remember that they are here for you and always have your back. We’re always stronger as a community and there’s so much to celebrate.

How are you celebrating Women’s History Month? There’s no right or wrong way. Take care of yourself, your friends, and your family, and always remember to be proud, whether it’s March or any other time of the year.

