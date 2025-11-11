My 7 Favorite Breakfast Spots Near FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Mornings at FSU don’t have to be cereal in your dorm or a rushed coffee run. Whether you’ve got a 9 a.m. lecture or want a relaxing brunch with friends, Tallahassee’s breakfast scene has you covered. From cozy cafés to tasteful spots, here are some of my favorite breakfast places near campus that make waking up early totally worth it!

Bagel Bagel

View this post on Instagram Bagel Bagel is a reliable choice for a quick breakfast or lunch near campus because their food is always made fresh, they offer a casual atmosphere, and it’s budget-friendly. Bagel Bagel has delicious bagels that cost about $4 each, and most menu items cost less than $10, making it easy to buy quality food at an affordable price!

Beignets & Brew

View this post on Instagram Beignets & Brew is one place you’ll definitely need to check out. Although some may consider it a dessert spot, Beignets & Brew also serves a light breakfast when paired with a fresh-brewed coffee and their freshly baked beignets. It’s great, especially for those with a sweet tooth. Only minutes from campus, Beignets & Brew offers traditional powdered-sugar beignets, as well as seasonal flavor options that can be mixed and matched for a fun experience. Whether you pair your beignets with a specialty coffee, such as the Biscoff Cookie Butter Latte, or just eat them on their own, you’ll feel like you’ve had a decadent treat. Their atmosphere is inviting, Instagram worthy, and the perfect way to kick off the day, whether you’re headed to class, studying, or just treating yourself. Beignets & Brew offers a creative selection of drinks and desserts, providing the sugar rush that many college students, such as myself, crave!

Sweet Shop Cafe & Lounge

View this post on Instagram Sweet Shop is an FSU staple that’s very comfortable and convenient for students looking for a warm and inviting space to hang out that’s practically on campus. It offers a variety of items, such as waffles, bagels, wraps, coffee, and frappes, to fuel students throughout the semester and their long days of class. When I’m hungry, my favorite thing to order at Sweet Shop is the Steak Alfredo Panini with a Sucker Punch Frappe. I’ve yet to be disappointed by either! Another feature that helps many students is the kiosk system. This system allows students who struggle with social anxiety to receive their food and drinks without having to interact with someone face-to-face, which can be a huge advantage. Sweet Shop is the type of restaurant that feels like a second home, where students can take a break and enjoy their favorite foods.

Bagels & Co.

View this post on Instagram The atmosphere at Bagels and Co. is lovely and a short walk from campus. It’s an excellent location for a quick bite or a cozy drink before class. They have a welcoming atmosphere and offer beautiful bagel presentations, so the bagels are both aesthetic and tasty! Their drink selection includes a variety of hot and cold options, including rich espresso, smooth coffee roast, creamy lattes, cappuccinos, matcha, and more. They offer a variety of latte flavors as well, including vanilla, caramel, hazelnut, honey, cinnamon, mocha, lavender, and coconut. They also let you add non-dairy options, like almond, oat, soy, or coconut milk, to your drink. They also offer iced coffee, iced lattes, matcha, chai, and Red Bull drinks in strawberry, mango, passion fruit, and blueberry flavors. It’s a great location to study, hang out with friends, or chill. Bagels and Co. offers all of this, along with fantastic drinks and aesthetically pleasing decor.

Maple Street Biscuit Company

View this post on Instagram The most comforting, good old-fashioned food you’ll find anywhere is likely going to be at Maple Street Biscuit Company. Every single biscuit is made fresh daily, and they have a southern-style charm with a new-age twist. Their menu includes waffles, breakfast tacos, seasonal specials, and their famous, iconic biscuits. I’m absolutely obsessed with the Farmer Biscuit (I love me some Apple Butter). Maple Street isn’t just about amazing comfort food and a super cute atmosphere; it’s also very laid-back and welcoming. Sometimes they’ll ask you questions when they take your order, such as what your dream vacation destination is. They’ll then call the order based on your answer. Little gestures such as these make it seem like a very community-oriented place, versus just eating somewhere. Overall, you can’t really go wrong with this place. It’s perfect for sitting and staying awhile while enjoying your coffee, grabbing a delicious breakfast, and feeling at home.

Madison Social

View this post on Instagram I especially enjoy hanging out at Madison Social; the atmosphere is casual, and the patio seating has plenty of space to sit outside and listen to the music, which helps me relax with friends. I’ve been enjoying their Hot Totty, also known as their Garlic-Herb Tots with Brisket Shreds and Jalapeno Cheese Sauce, their BLT Dip for shared items, and their “Fat Finger” Chicken Tenders with the Peruvian Green Sauce. They also serve an excellent brunch here! The Good Day Toast is a lighter option, yet flavorful. The Bourbon Maple Chicken & Waffles are an amazing option when I’m starving. I prefer the Glow Up Bowl when I’m in the mood for something slightly healthier, and the That Egg Sando is always a great option for when I want to satisfy my appetite.

Canopy Road Café