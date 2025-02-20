3 Local Breakfast Spots To Try in Tallahassee

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

In my opinion, breakfast is the best meal­­. I’m sorry, but lunch and dinner can’t find a way to work in a pastry that’s a piece of art or a stack of golden pancakes for me to drown in syrup the way breakfast can. Like you’re telling me, I can eat a deliciously sweet (or healthy or comforting) meal and have my morning coffee. Naturally, the restaurants that let me do that are like my own personal heaven.

There’s nothing wrong with a classic IHOP, Keke’s Breakfast Cafe, or even Waffle House. However, knowing that I’m not from Tallahassee meant I made it my mission to find the hidden breakfast gems in this city I now call home.

Canopy Road Café View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canopy Road Cafe (@canopyroadcafe) We’re starting off with a staple for FSU students. If you haven’t been to Canopy Road Café (CRC) yet, then you definitely know someone who has. This little chain is based in Tallahassee and now has five locations in the area, with all of them serving Lucky Goat coffee. CRC, named after the famous canopy trees that line our roadways in Tallahassee, truly has something for everybody. The menu reflects the American South’s influence, such as the basket of biscuits for the table or the grits that can accompany any order. However, the restaurant is not afraid to break away from the classic breakfast. Have you ever heard of a churro waffle or cinnamon roll French toast? You probably haven’t outside of CRC because those are just two of their amazing creations. If you don’t like having sweets for breakfast, you’ll still be able to find something to eat here, whether it be one of their Tex-Mex options, a classic omelet or skillet, or even a lunch item. The Lunchbox If, when you picture going out for breakfast, you have a quaint, classic diner in mind, then the Lunchbox is perfect for you. This little gem has been around way longer than I’ve been alive, and I can see why it’s been a favorite for so long. What makes The Lunchbox so perfect is its classic vibe that has withstood the test of time (and a couple of hurricanes). The Lunchbox is the place where you go if you just want a breakfast like your parents would make. If you’re craving blueberry pancakes, they have blueberry pancakes with syrup for you. Do you want a plate of bacon, eggs, hash browns, and toast? They’ve got that too. When you want to embrace the American diner classics, perhaps spring for the steak and eggs, stop by! Any option you could choose will not disappoint or break the bank. So, the next time you drive past the iconic little storefront, swing inside to warm your heart and fill your belly. The Bada Bean View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bada Bean (@thebadabean) My only problem with The Bada Bean is that they have too many good options, and I can never decide when I’m there. They’ll have anything you can think of: sweet, savory, seafood, or pastries. Their long menu also does a great job of offering some healthier but still unique options. Again, you’ll find that the Bada Bean has an old-fashioned, comforting vibe you feel the minute you walk in, but I think they do it on purpose to surprise you with their insanely good food. Now, I can’t include the Bada Bean without mentioning their coffee. Every time I’ve visited, I’ve been just as overwhelmed by their coffee options as the food choices! They have a full coffee bar filled with different roasted and flavored fresh brews for you to choose from, and trust me, I have partaken. Whether you’re a dark roast girlie who gets her day started strong or someone always looking for fun, so you spring for their Snickers coffee, I promise you won’t be disappointed. The Bada Bean’s broad menu, which always introduces creative new specials, and refillable coffee bar are just a recipe for happiness in my life, and now, hopefully, it will be in yours too.

The best part is that you can’t go wrong with these restaurant options. If you’re finding it hard to choose, don’t stress because I guarantee you’ll be pleased with any of these breakfasts. A forewarning, though: It seems as though all of Tallahassee loves these places, too, so prepare for them to be packed but so worth the wait.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!