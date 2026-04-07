6 Unexpected Dorm Essentials Nobody Talks About Enough

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Congratulations! You’ve been accepted into college, decided on your major, and selected your roommate. Now all that’s left is moving in. The easiest part, right?

When I found out where I would be living for my freshman year and who my roommate was, I stressed nonstop about what I should and shouldn’t bring. There are so many videos, articles, and posts about “college essentials,” things you can’t live without, but there are also a few dorm items no one ever talks about.

Sure, you’ll want to have your mattress topper, your fan, your Brita, and your desk hutch, but here are some dorm essentials you probably haven’t thought about and will wish you had!

UNO Cards One of the most random dorm essentials I wish I had brought to college is a deck of UNO cards. More often than not, you’ll find yourself hanging out in your dorm with friends and not knowing what to do. For those who don’t find going out entertaining, games like UNO are a lifesaver. There’s nothing better than playing a competitive game with new friends. It’s also a surprisingly good way to learn people’s personalities, because no one keeps a straight face after getting hit with a draw four twice in a row. Honestly, any card game that brings people together is a great dorm essential and makes socializing so much easier! Small Tool Kit This is something people rarely talk about, but having a small tool kit in your dorm is a game-changer. You don’t realize how useful it is until your parents leave and you’re suddenly on your own. There have been multiple times when my roommates, friends, and I needed a screwdriver, measuring tape, or box cutter. That Woozoo fan everyone recommends? It needs to be cleaned. A friend needed to raise her bed but had nothing to loosen the screws. Even breaking down delivery boxes becomes a struggle without tools. Trust me, having a tool kit will save you more time than you expect. Cooking Pot View this post on Instagram I know what you’re thinking: there are so many videos recommending kitchen supplies for freshmen. Rice cookers, air fryers, pans, the list goes on. Honestly, though, the only thing I consistently used this year was my suitemate’s pot. I bought multiple appliances, but they just took up space. In college, convenience is everything, and a simple pot can do it all. Pasta, rice, quick meals, you name it. Save your money and space. One good pot is all you really need! Top Tier Throw Blanket Throw blankets are seriously underrated. When I was planning my dorm, I thought of them more as decor than a necessity, but after countless naps and late-night hangouts, I can confidently say they’re essential. Whether you’re napping, studying, or sitting on the floor with friends, a good throw blanket makes everything more comfortable. My roommate swears by hers, and honestly, I do too. Detergent Sheets I went through two bottles of laundry detergent during my first year. That might not sound like a lot, but my roommate introduced me to detergent sheets, and they completely changed the game. She bought one box at the beginning of the year and still hasn’t run out. They take up less space, last longer, and are easier to carry to the laundry room. If you want something more efficient (and budget-friendly), detergent sheets are the way to go. Steamer Before coming to college, I didn’t expect to attend as many professional events as I did. Unless you’re already thinking about internships or networking, this probably isn’t on your radar. Having wrinkle-free clothes makes a huge difference when you want to look put-together and confident. That’s where a steamer comes in. They’re affordable, easy to use, and way more convenient than an iron.

Moving away from home can feel overwhelming, especially when you’re trying to figure out what to bring. It’s easy to overthink it. Sometimes, the best essentials are the ones you wouldn’t expect, the small things that make everyday life just a little bit easier.

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