6 Things To Do Before You Leave FSU for Summer Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Spring has officially sprung on campus! The days are longer, the flowers are blooming, and Landis has turned back into everyone’s backyard after what felt like months of below-50 temperatures. Springtime also means the end of the semester is creeping up. With finals looming, it’s easy to dread this time of year.

However, it doesn’t all have to be bad, and whether you’re a freshman like me wrapping up your first year or a senior soaking in your final few weeks, now’s the time to slow down and remember why you chose FSU in the first place.

Before you pack up to head home, start post-grad life, or just brace for how empty campus feels in the summer, here are six things to do this spring before break steals away our favorite simulation.

Walk around campus at sunset with no destination View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida State University (@floridastateuniversity) This is a personal favorite of mine. Grab your headphones and your best pair of walking shoes, and throw on a cute set. Campus at this time of day is not only weirdly peaceful but also beautiful. Take time to explore places you’ve never noticed before. Walk past Westcott and watch seniors pose for grad photos — a little reminder that this isn’t forever. Pass Mina Jo Powell Green and take in the sounds of students playing their instruments. Go down Call Street and through the FSU labyrinth while wondering, “Why did they build this?” Alternatively, you could circle the stadium and reminisce on all those game days you left at halftime. When summer comes, you’ll miss this campus more than you think. Go to a spring sports game Speaking of game days, I know I’m not the only one who misses that feeling of Seminole pride in the air. I went to my first baseball game this past weekend, and I’m in love. Spring sports are the perfect excuse to throw on your cutest FSU fit and eat a hot dog at noon, but in a more chill, less chaotic setting than a Saturday at Doak. If football games have been your only FSU sports experience, this is your chance to cheer on the baseball, softball, or beach volleyball teams and get your game-day fix! Go to market Wednesday one last time View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Student Engagement (@fsustudentengagement) Even if you’re not buying anything, you’ve walked past those booths every week without stopping, or it makes you a little late to class, go. Browse the jewelry, FSU merchandise, candles, or vintage finds. Stop at the tables of organizations you almost joined or distract a friend from their shift. It’s chaotic, but it’s so college, and you’ll miss it when it’s Wednesday at home and there’s nowhere to people-watch. Take a leach class just for fun I know you’ve been eyeing the Leach group workout schedule all semester but never signed up because it’s the same. Take a class just for fun, not for the fitness grind, but for the experience. Try spin (basically free SoulCycle), F45 if you want to be sore for the rest of the week, or Pilates if you’re ready to feel muscles you didn’t even know existed start trembling. You’ll either leave with a new favorite routine or a hilarious memory of side-eyeing your friend in the mirror for an hour. Either way, it’s something everyone should do once. Have a girls’ night out (or in) One of my favorite memories at FSU was the first night my roommates and I went out together. Something about the nervousness mixed with excitement for the next four years made it so memorable. I didn’t know it then, but it was the start of what are now my best friendships. Recreate that magic with one last night surrounded by the people who made your year. Go out to the place you frequent way too often, stay in and go on a final sweet treat run, or do both as many times as you can before everyone’s in different places for the summer. It’s good for the soul. landis rot View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida State University (@floridastateuniversity) There are few places in the world where you can witness a preacher preaching to no one, a LARP battle, and someone casually cooling off in a fountain all at the same time, but Landis Green is one of them. Bring a blanket, pick a spot (preferably away from the battle), and do whatever you’d normally do in bed but on Landis instead. Start finals prep, scroll through Reels, read that one book you said you’d finish months ago, or stare at the sky for a little. Landis is the heart of campus, and the vibes are like no other.

It’s easy to get caught up in the stress of studying and packing, but don’t forget to look around and live in it a little longer. Make the most of your last three weeks!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!