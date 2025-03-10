FSU Baseball: Last Season’s Highlights and What’s in Store This Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Dear FSU students, faculty, family, and fans: welcome to baseball season! FSU had an amazing run last year, filled with unforgettable moments and standout performances. The Seminoles showcased their talent and resilience throughout last season, and as this one begins, excitement is building around what’s next for our team. Our baseball team is geared up for another action-packed year, but before we get to that, let’s look at last season.

2024 Season

While you read, enjoy the team’s walk up songs.

FSU Baseball began the 2024 season as the last undefeated team remaining in all levels of NCAA baseball, and finished the season with a record of 49-17 (including postseason). The Noles won the Tallahassee regional and super-regional, making it to the final four of the College World Series, ultimately losing 7-2 to No. 1 Tennessee.

Overall, last season showed extreme improvement from the team, with a 26-win improvement from 2023 and a spot in the national semifinals for the first time since 2012. That deserves a “Go Noles!”

The team had some notable and exciting games. In the Tallahassee Regional, the Seminoles went undefeated, defeating Stetson once and UCF twice to sweep UConn in the Super Regional. Florida State vs. Florida were my favorite games last year because of the scores (12-8, 14-3, 19-4). Gators, not much of a competition!

The Noles wouldn’t be the Noles without the players on the team (well, obviously). Some of their highlighted accolades include ACC Player of the Year and Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist, awarded to outfielder and first baseman James Tibbs III. Tibbs and Jamie Arnold received a place on the All-ACC First Team, and Arnold was also selected as a First-Team All-American. Infielder Cam Smith received a spot on the All-ACC Second Team, while outfielder Jaime Ferrer and catcher/outfielder Marco Dinges received placement on the All-ACC Third Team.

So, it’s a pretty insane season, right? But I feel confident that 2025 will blow it out of the park!

2025 Season

The 2025 FSU Baseball season has already had a fantastic start, with a win on opening day, Feb. 14. Make sure to catch at least one of the upcoming games!

This year, FSU is scheduled for 54 games, 42 of which are regular-season games. 35 will be played at Dick Howser Stadium with 18 games away. The Noles will travel to their in-state rival, Miami, from March 20 to 22. They’ll also play their non-conference rival, Florida, three times; at home on March 11, in Jacksonville on March 25, and on the road on April 8.

The team’s trio of left-handed starters, Jamie Arnold, Joey Volini, and Wes Mendes, have already been doing phenomenally, and have proven to be something to stick to. Coach Link Jarrett has already expressed confidence in the team and their potential.

As the season progresses, I cannot wait to see what the Noles bring home this year. Get out to a game in your FSU gear, grab a hot dog from the stadium, and enjoy our amazing team!

