‘Call Me by Your Name’ Author André Aciman Lectures at FSU’s Club Downunder

When André Aciman settled into one of Club Downunder’s (CDU) red armchairs on the evening of March 26 at FSU with a brown sweater draped over his shoulders, I could easily picture him writing with a fountain pen on the subway. It’s a habit he says he practices because any writing done there “doesn’t count.” He just looked like an author.

There was something quietly charming in Aciman’s demeanor; his voice was softened by an accent I couldn’t quite place. He had the presence of that specific professor you could almost picture as your grandfather.

Sitting across from him was Michelle Chadwell, the editor-in-chief of The Kudzu Review, FSU’s only undergraduate literary magazine. Chadwell kicked things off with a weird greeting:

“Hello, Michelle.”

Aciman hesitated. A few chuckles escaped from the audience. After a small nudge from Chadwell, he finally played along:

“Oh yes, hello, André.”

Laughter filled the room — almost everyone caught the reference to Call Me by Your Name, Aciman’s most famous novel. Just like that, Chadwell set the tone for the evening.

What followed was a conversation that moved effortlessly between lighthearted, fun, and poignant reflections on identity, love, and life. I left the lecture entirely in awe of Aciman’s intelligence and warmth.

The 80 minutes Aciman spent on CDU’s stage didn’t feel like a lecture. His meditations on writing, belonging, and love felt like gifts to his audience. After the evening, I felt like I should be on a subway, contemplating my rootless existence and writing in a black leather notebook with a fountain pen or reading Aciman’s new memoir!

