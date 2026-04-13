5 Ways to Enjoy Campus Before the Semester Ends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the semester comes to an end, it’s easy to get caught up in the stress of deadlines, finals, and moving out. Before you pack your bags and head home, it’s worth taking a step back and enjoying everything campus has to offer.

Florida State has so many fun experiences that are easy to overlook when you’re busy, and you don’t want to regret missing out and soaking up every minute you can while it lasts.

Here are five of the best ways to enjoy campus life before it’s over!

Attend a Sports Game View this post on Instagram When football season is over, it doesn’t mean that your school spirit has to go with it. A great way to stay in touch with your Seminole pride is by going to a baseball or softball game. Whether you’re a huge sports fan or just going for an excuse to wear your cutest game-day outfits, it’s such a fun way to spend time with friends. Nothing beats a hot dog and a crisp Diet Coke in the stands and forgetting about all your assignments for the time being. It’s also a great reminder that school spirit at FSU goes way beyond football season. Attend an FSU Circus Show View this post on Instagram After a long hiatus due to tornado damage in 2024, the FSU Flying High Circus is finally back! If you haven’t been yet, this is your sign. It’s one of the most unique parts of our campus. In fact, we’re the only university with its own big top! Students can attend shows for free with their FSU ID, which makes it an easy and fun activity to check off their list before the semester ends. With stunning aerial performances and high-energy acts, the circus is something you really have to see to fully appreciate. Watch a Movie at the ASLC View this post on Instagram If you’re looking for a more casual but memorable activity, watching a movie at the Askew Student Life Center (ASLC) is a must. In my opinion, it’s one of the best ways to watch a movie, and the best part is that it’s completely free for FSU students! There’s just something about watching a movie in a theater full of other students that makes everything better. Every funny moment feels funnier, every sad scene hits harder, and every jump scare is 10 times more intense, as everyone watching it with you is full of energy and enjoying the film to its fullest. Whether you’re rewatching a comfort movie like Mamma Mia! or discovering something new, the ASLC is something that you can’t miss out on. Paint a Pot at the ASLC While you’re at the ASLC, you should definitely check out Paint-A-Pot, too! It’s such a cute and easy way to unwind with your friends or on your own, especially during the stress of finals. It’s simple, relaxing, and honestly really therapeutic. Plus, you get to take home something you made, which is a fun little keepsake from the semester. Take Walks Around Campus (and Visit Lakefront Park) View this post on Instagram One of the most underrated ways to appreciate FSU is just by walking around campus. Whether it’s around Doak Campbell Stadium or through Landis Green, taking time to slow down and enjoy the scenery never fails to make me feel appreciative of how amazing FSU is. Post-class walks are perfect for clearing your head, listening to music, or just soaking in how beautiful the campus really is. Not to mention, there’s always something happening on Landis, and you never know what you might see. A wallaby, a fun pop-up with free products, a miniature goat, Sister Cindy — literally anything is possible. If you have a little more time, I’d also suggest making a trip to the FSU Lakefront Park! It’s only about a 10-15-minute drive from campus and feels like a mini getaway with a lake where you can go kayaking, lie out in the sun, or just hang out with friends. It’s definitely worth it!

The end of the semester can feel overwhelming, but it’s also one of the best times to make memories. Before everything wraps up, take advantage of these moments and experiences that make FSU so special.

You don’t have to do anything big or expensive. Sometimes, the best memories come from the simplest things, like a walk around campus, a random movie night, or cheering at a game with your friends.

However you spend the rest of the semester, just be sure to make the most of it!

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