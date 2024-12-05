5 Ways an Internship Will Kickstart Your Girl Boss Journey

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As university students, we all know that one person who somehow manages to be involved in every organization on campus. From student government to research groups, honors college, four different clubs, and an internship, this so-called “person” (I doubt whether they’re even really human) shames the rest of us mere mortals.

I don’t know about you, but I personally begin to question if everything I’m involved in is enough or, more importantly, which specific activities will make me stand out after graduation.

While all clubs and organizations have their worth, no program prepares you for life outside the classroom better than an internship. For me, this was a required capstone for my graduation, but my internships at Dzanc Books and, more recently, the Moore Agency have been instrumental in shaping my professional experience.

Therefore, today, I want to share my top five reasons why an internship is the best step for starting your career on the right foot after university.

Gaining those oh-so-important communication skills Communication is key in every aspect of life, and this internship has really drilled that message into my head. This lesson was hard-won during my first week on the job at Moore. In this role, I had a hybrid schedule: I worked in person at the office two days a week and remotely on Fridays. Therefore, I made the mistake of thinking it would be possible to fly and visit my brother in Kentucky on my remote day without alerting my supervisor. As you can imagine, my perfect plan didn’t work out the way I thought. In fact, my supervisor called me after I had just boarded the plane to give me instructions on an assignment, and I knew it was over when she asked if I was in a coffee shop. Thankfully, she was forgiving as it was the first week of the job, but I learned an incredibly powerful lesson on why you should always communicate with your coworkers. learning new skills View this post on Instagram A post shared by Overseas Education Counselling (@knowellconsulting) Anyone who knows me knows that I don’t do technology. Therefore, my time as Moore’s digital content intern (don’t ask how I got that role) really pushed me to develop skills in things I never would’ve touched on my own. I’ve now developed proficiency on social media like LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter), as well as Microsoft Office, including my nemesis Excel. I have my internship to thank for this, and that’s why I encourage everyone to push themselves through these programs. Networking While this almost goes without saying, it’s still important to mention because it’s a primary reason internships are so beneficial. In my experience, you never know how a connection can come in handy later. As an intern, you meet dozens of professionals daily through coworkers, events, and even clients. Additionally, it’s simply rewarding to be a part of a community, even if you’re the group’s youngest member. adapting to the office As an intern, I find myself channeling Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” almost every day. While it may seem silly to mention, I actually believe that learning to work in an office environment is a super educational experience. As college students, we’re used to our irregular schedules, so office life takes some getting used to. Internships offer an almost low-stress taste of working life, which will hopefully make joining the workforce a less drastic culture shock after graduation. Fighting imposter syndrome Last but certainly not least, internships help build your self-confidence so that you feel prepared to enter your chosen field later on. These experiences don’t just look pretty on a resume (although I do love to admire it), but they help you fight feelings of imposter syndrome because you prove to yourself that you can efficiently and effectively complete work assignments. This, of course, will give you a leg up as you apply for other jobs, as you can demonstrate that you have the applicable experience they desire.

Overall, my time as an intern has been incredibly impactful. It’s helped me develop skills, connections, and confidence, preparing me for life after graduation. If you’re wondering what the next step in your college career should be, I can’t recommend an internship program enough!

