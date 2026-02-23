5 Things No One Warned Me About FSU

Since the day I accepted my invitation to be an FSU student, I haven’t regretted it one bit. I love my campus, classes, and lifestyle. I’ve been working towards being a college student for 18 years of my life, so don’t get me wrong when I say that I love being an FSU student.
However, there are some twists and turns about FSU that I didn’t realize I’d have to navigate. While it doesn’t diminish the love I have for my school, they’re very inconvenient. Here are five things no one warned me about when coming to FSU:
- Tallahassee is Hilly
-
There’s no denying that FSU has a beautiful campus; in fact, it’s one of the biggest draws to the school. However, the school is so big, and Tallahassee is a culmination of a bunch of hills.
Since I’m only five feet tall, this has been a struggle for me since moving here. My schedule requires me to walk from Bellamy to Diffenbaugh to the HCB Classroom Building. I highly recommend looking at the potential route you must take before planning your schedule.
- The Tally Flu
-
The “Tally Flu” — everyone gets it. If you somehow haven’t gotten the Tally Flu, know that it sucks. Just getting sick in general during the semester is a bummer. I’m someone who hates to miss school and tries to brave my classes even if I’m not feeling my best.
Trying to go to school and maintain my usual routine can already be tough without this illness. As someone living off campus, I have to take time to drive to campus, so I can snag parking, which can already be difficult to feel motivated to get to class, without the extra struggle of sickness.
- Parking is a struggle
-
As a commuter, it can be challenging to reach class on time. Finding parking before classes is very intimidating, and all the jokes everyone makes about finding student parking are real. What I didn’t expect was how much of a roadblock this was for me because I’m scared to even attempt to find parking. Yet, I’ve come to realize that parking has its good and bad days, and if I time it correctly, I can find a parking spot.
I don’t know if this is superstitious of me, but I also ask the parking gods to help me find a spot as I’m entering the garage, and so far, I’ve been able to find a spot within a reasonable amount of time. Everyone I’ve talked to also agrees that the parking gods are real, and if you aren’t nice to other people in the parking garages, the parking gods will be out to get you.
- The stores are so small
-
Living alone for the first time can be tough, but at least I have stores I’m familiar with in the area, like the Publix in College Town and the Target on Tennessee Street. The only catch is that these stores are smaller versions of the ones I’m used to. Sometimes, when I go out to get groceries or essentials from these places, they don’t carry them because of their limited selection.
I know this might not be a huge problem, and there are other full-sized stores in the area, but this was a total culture shock for me. I just assumed that stores would be a normal size in a big college area. The world of grocery shopping while at FSU has been a series of trial and error, and trying to buy affordable items to last me a whole week.
- You don’t have to partake in parties
-
It’s no secret that FSU is known for its students having a good work-life balance. There’s no shortage of focused people here who also know how to let loose. Everywhere you turn, there’s an opportunity to relax on weekends. When I decided I wanted to go to FSU, I thought it was something I’d really be interested in.
It turns out that I’m not too fond of parties. Don’t get me wrong, I love going out occasionally, but I am also an introvert who loves to stay at home and read her fantasy novels on a Saturday night. I thought that I was doing college wrong because I didn’t want to go out every weekend, only to learn that there’s no shortage of people at FSU who feel the same way. So, I no longer feel the need to party it up after a hard week. If I really did want to go out, it’s nice to know that there are always options at FSU.
These are only some of the culture shocks that I had about FSU, and it’s only my freshman year, so it’ll be interesting to see what shocks me next. One thing I love about my school is that there’s always someone around who can relate to what you’re thinking, and I think that’s the beauty of our school’s culture.
Whether it’s your peers complaining about parking or asking your new roommates if they want to go to “Big Target,” FSU can keep you on your toes and wonderfully surprise you!
