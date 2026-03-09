5 Places to Visit if You’re Stuck in Tallahassee for Spring Break

In the single week we have off in the middle of March, traveling becomes difficult if your family is abroad, across the country, or a 12-hour bus ride away. When the options are a $400 plane ticket or an uncomfortable ride on a Red Coach bus, just to spend five days back home, you could find yourself stuck in Tallahassee for spring break.
With everyone gone, you may find yourself on the brink of boredom, but if you venture just a couple of minutes outside of College Town, you’ll find a horizon of spring break adventures waiting for you on the other side. So, here are five places to make your Tally Spring Break a little less dull.
- Spring Hopping
-
Tallahassee has a cornucopia of freshwater springs to choose from. Coming from Miami, going to one for the first time in Tally is truly magical. Wakulla Springs, approximately 30 minutes away from campus, charges $4 to $6 per vehicle for the entrance fee and offers a gorgeous, refreshing escape from the FSU campus. If you’re looking for a bit of a thrill, they even have a 15-foot diving tower to test out your splash.
Wacissa Springs is a slightly farther option, but there’s no entrance fee. You can also rent a kayak for $30 a day to explore the entire area. Lastly, if you’re willing to make the trip, Madison Blue Spring State Park is located over an hour from campus, with an entrance fee of $5 to $8 per vehicle. Although it’s a far drive, it’s one of the most gorgeous springs Tallahassee has to offer, and is worth paying a visit to.
- Beach Trip
-
It’s easy to forget that the beach is just a 30-minute car ride away. I even have a friend who started going to the beach every morning for classes, which made me realize that I wasn’t using my free will to the best of my ability.
Going on a day trip to the beach is an easy way to escape from the FSU atmosphere, and you can fantasize about being anywhere else. You could even make yourself a picnic basket and eat by the beach while reading a book, which sounds like the perfect day to me.
- Hike Time
-
If you’re looking to get more active, Tallahassee offers several hiking trails for an exciting walk through nature. Starting with Tallahassee, St. Mark’s Historic Railroad State Trail is around 26 minutes away, and there’s no entrance fee.
The trail is around 16 miles long and has several rest stops throughout if you’re not used to hiking. A bit further away, at 56 minutes, is the Garden of Eden Trail, with no entrance fee as well. Even though it’s farther, there are gorgeous scene art pieces throughout the 4-mile hike that are definitely worth checking out.
- FSU Lakefront
-
If you want a day of kayaking, tanning, swimming, playing volleyball, or maybe even doing a rope climbing course, FSU’s Lakefront Park is the perfect place to go. It’s free for FSU students and offers the most variety among the options on this list.
It’s also one of the closest places on the list, with the park being a mere 13 minutes away from campus. Even though I’ve gone tons of times at this point, the park is never boring and is especially nice to visit when the sun is out, and you need a quick dip in the water.
- Exploring the Indoors
-
Lastly, if you’re not a fan of the outdoors, Tallahassee also has a surplus of local coffee shops and bookstores to choose from. You can go to Black Dog Cafe to get some work done and enjoy the lake scenery, or go to Midtown Reader for a book and a piece of pie.
The Leon County Public Library on Park Avenue also has a gorgeous view of the city that you can look out to while locking in. Going to a coffee shop or library could be the perfect start to your morning and help you settle in for a day of rest and relaxation.
Looking at the Bright Side
At the end of the day, whether you’re in Tally or Ibiza for spring break, how you spend it entirely depends on your outlook and attitude. So, if you’re feeling disappointed about your stay in Tally, try looking at the bright side of things! Make the most of your spring break by romanticizing and enjoying the day-to-day, even if it might seem difficult.
Hopefully, this list can lift your spirits and help you do just that.
