5 Campus Activities You Can Do to De-stress During Midterms

Midterm season is here, and it’s feeling like crunch time. Between the all-nighters, caffeine overloads, and endless study sessions, it’s easy to feel like you’re running on empty.

But don’t worry, midterms don’t have to be all stress and no relief. Plenty of spots and activities around FSU can help you clear your head and take a break when things start feeling overwhelming. Here are five of my go-to places to unwind and reset during the chaos of midterms!

lying on Landis Green

Landis Green is the ultimate go-to for stress relief. When your head feels like it's about to explode with all the information you're cramming, Landis' sprawling open space and calm atmosphere offer a quick mental reset. You can rent a lounge chair from Strozier, lie back, and let the gentle breeze wash over you while enjoying the perfect Florida weather. Whether you're taking a power nap, reading a book, or just people-watching, Landis is the best spot to pause and recharge for the rest of your day.

Chilling on Mina Jo Powell Green

If Landis is too crowded or you need some quieter time, Mina Jo Powell Green is an equally relaxing but more peaceful alternative. Tucked away near the heart of campus, it provides the same peaceful vibe but with fewer distractions. The grass is perfect for a picnic, or if you’re feeling a bit more introverted, find a quiet spot to sit and clear your mind. It’s the ideal escape when you need a breather from the midterm madness without having to venture far from campus. Walk around the space or simply sit back and enjoy the solitude.

Paint Pottery at the ASLC

Sometimes, the best way to de-stress is through creative expression, and Paint-A-Pot at the Askew Student Life Center (ASLC) offers just that! This unique activity is perfect for when your brain needs a break from studying. You can paint your own ceramic mug, plate, or even a fun ramen bowl. It's a simple but effective way to unwind while getting your hands dirty and focusing on something fun rather than exams. The best part is that it's a slow-paced activity, allowing you to completely engage in the process. You can also leave your piece to be fired and return later to pick it up, giving you something tangible to enjoy once midterms are over.

Enjoying the Zen at the FSU Labyrinth

When you’re looking for true peace and quiet, the Psychology Building Courtyard is a hidden sanctuary. The FSU Labyrinth path of lush greenery and winding paths provides a soothing escape from the usual campus chaos. It’s tucked away just enough that it’s rarely crowded so that you can immerse yourself in the calm surroundings. Whether you’re just strolling or sitting by the beautiful landscaping, the nature will help ease your mind, and you’ll feel rejuvenated in no time. This spot’s ideal for moments when you need to disconnect and refocus.

Exercise at The Leach