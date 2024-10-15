5 Must-Take Classes and Professors For Your Spring Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As we all approach registration season for the spring semester, I know many of you are feeling the excitement and anticipation of choosing your next set of classes and professors. After completing three semesters at FSU, I’ve had the opportunity to take some amazing courses and learn from outstanding instructors who have made a huge impact on my journey.

These experiences have enriched my learning and sparked passions more than I would’ve imagined they could. I’m excited to share some of my top picks to help make this upcoming registration process easier and less stressful. Let’s dive in!

Introduction to Atmosphere (MET1010)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU EOAS (@fsueoas) MET1010 was a fantastic class that I took during the summer of my freshman year. At first, I chose it to fulfill my natural science credit requirement, but it became so much more than that! Dr. Jeff Chagnon made the entire experience incredibly enjoyable. His passion for meteorology and teaching shone through in every single class! We learned about atmospheric structure, weather systems, Earth’s climate, and all the fascinating types of clouds. I loved the assignments where we got to take photos of clouds and discuss them with our classmates; it was such a creative way to learn. And the best part? Dr. Chagnon always started the class by reviewing the weather forecast with us, which was so much fun and engaged our class from the start! I can’t recommend this class or Dr. Chagnon enough. Plus, the Department of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Science (EOAS) is so beautiful!

College Algebra (MAC1105)

Before coming to FSU, I never thought a college algebra class could become one of my favorites. It’s amazing how a professor can completely change your perspective on a subject. Math has always been a struggle for me, especially during middle and high school. But then I took Dr. Leah Hollingsworth’s class fall of my freshman year, and everything changed. In the class, you’ll cover content anywhere from linear and quadratic functions to logarithms. These topics seemed overwhelming at first, but Hollingsworth’s teaching style resonated with me and suddenly, I was getting As on my exams. Dr. Hollingsworth is so patient and genuinely cares about all her students. She never hesitated to stay after class to help me understand things better. It felt so nice to have a professor who truly wanted everyone to do their best and who was able to make math not-so-scary anymore!

Multicultural Dimensions of Film and 20Th Century Culture (HUM3321)

I’m going to be honest: HUM3321 was a more time-consuming and challenging class out of the others I have on this list, but I loved every minute of it! Taking this course completely transformed my perspective on film and introduced me to aspects I’d never considered before. Throughout the semester, you’ll cover different parts of multiculturalism, like gender, class, sexuality, and how they’re prominent in films you’re likely already familiar with. In addition, we also covered film genres, the history of film, and film techniques. When I took the course, we got to watch and analyze movies, including Top Gun: Maverick, Turning Red, and Everything Everywhere All at Once. Dr. Cole is an incredible professor. His feedback on our essays and projects was some of the best I’ve ever received. He knows how to deliver constructive criticism in a way that inspires growth and understanding. Plus, his combination of humor and knowledge makes even the most complex topics understandable and fun. You can tell he genuinely cares about his students’ success! So, if you want to knock out your diversity and scholarship in practice graduation requirement, this class is for you!

Communication Sciences and Disorders (SPA2001)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Speech & Hearing Clinic (@fsuspeechandhearingclinic) If you’re not a big fan of biology, physics, or chemistry and need another natural science credit, don’t worry! You should consider signing up for SPA2001 with Dr. Kimberlee Crass. In this class, you’ll get to explore the captivating world of speech-language pathology and audiology. You’ll learn all about the science behind clinical practice and client rehabilitation. Dr. Crass is such a fantastic professor! She’s a licensed speech-language pathologist (SLP) with a PhD, and her love for her work is so evident. One thing I appreciate is how she incorporates so many examples from her experiences as an SLP into the lectures. It makes the material so engaging and fun to learn, and I love seeing how it connects to the real world! As someone who’s a current Communication Sciences and Disorders major, I can’t stress enough how special this class is. It goes deep into speech and language development, disorders, and intervention strategies, making it an incredibly valuable learning experience. Whether you’re thinking about a career in speech-language pathology or just want to understand communication disorders better, this class offers essential knowledge and amazing insight into the field.

Child Growth and Development: The Foundation Years (CHD2220)