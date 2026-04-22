5 Low-Key Breakfast Spots in Tallahassee Worth Waking Up For

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There½s something special about a great breakfast that can set the tone for your entire day, especially in college. Whether it’s a quick bite before class, a leisurely weekend brunch, or a much-needed catch-up with friends, having a breakfast spot worth visiting can truly make a difference.

While Tallahassee has its well-known favorites, some hidden gems deserve more attention. These are the kinds of places where the food is consistently delicious, the vibes are inviting, and you can simply savor the moment. If you’re looking to break out of your usual routine and explore new options, these breakfast spots are worth checking out!

The Egg Cafe and Eatery If you’re in the mood for a classic sit-down breakfast, this is the place to go! I absolutely love it here. From fluffy pancakes to tasty omelets and everything in between, the menu is filled with those comforting options that always satisfy. The portion sizes are generous, so you leave feeling full. What makes this spot special is its cozy, inviting atmosphere. It may not be a trendy new cafe, but that’s part of its charm. This underrated gem is often overlooked by students and deserves more attention. If you’re looking for a comforting breakfast option, give it a try; you won’t regret it! JoEllen’s View this post on Instagram JoEllen’s keeps things simple in the best way. This cozy eatery focuses on good food without unnecessary hype. As a proud Black-owned local spot near both FSU and FAMU, it captures that homemade, comforting essence that makes each visit special. The atmosphere is warm and inviting, perfect for when you crave something reliable and filling. Every time I go, I’m drawn to their red velvet waffles, one of my absolute favorites that are fluffy, rich, and delightful. Despite being around for a while, JoEllen’s often flies under the radar, giving it the charm of a hidden gem. It feels like a place where you can unwind and enjoy a meal made with love. Whether you’re grabbing a quick bite or settling in for a good meal, JoEllen’s consistently delivers a delicious experience! The Flying Biscuit Cafe The Flying Biscuit Cafe offers a delightful blend of Southern comfort food and innovative brunch options in Tallahassee. With a diverse menu featuring everything from fluffy biscuits and creamy grits to inventive breakfast plates, there’s something for everyone looking to mix up their morning routine. As a newer establishment in Tallahassee, The Flying Biscuit still has that fresh, inviting atmosphere and hasn’t yet become a crowded hotspot. This makes it the perfect time to visit and enjoy a meal before it becomes a go-to destination for brunch lovers in the area. Whether you’re a local or just passing through, be sure to indulge in this hidden gem that’s sure to leave you satisfied! Le Peep Le Peep is a new addition to the breakfast scene that’s starting to get noticed. A lot of locals have been sharing their experiences on TikTok and giving it positive reviews, which is great to see! The menu offers a good mix of sweet and savory options, so there’s bound to be something you’ll like, whether you want pancakes or a breakfast sandwich. Since it’s still relatively under the radar, it’s a nice place to try something new without dealing with big crowds. Dear Sunday Cafe View this post on Instagram Dear Sunday Cafe captures the essence of a soft, slow morning. With its charming aesthetic and inviting decor, it offers cozy seating arrangements and a tranquil vibe, making it the perfect spot to unwind and enjoy a delicious breakfast. The atmosphere encourages you to take a moment for yourself, whether you’re savoring a quiet morning alone or catching up with friends over coffee. It’s more than just a place to eat; it’s a sanctuary for those who want to appreciate the simple joys of life. As a newer gem still flying under the radar, it’s quickly becoming one of the best places to explore if you’re seeking something unique.

Tallahassee has many breakfast spots that go beyond the usual places everyone talks about. Sometimes, the best options are the ones that aren’t widely discussed or featured on social media yet.

So, the next time you’re looking for a breakfast spot, consider trying something different from this list. One of these hidden gems might just become your new favorite!

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