5 Free FSU Resources I Wish I Knew About Before Senior Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

FSU was recently ranked No. 10 among the top public universities in America by Niche, and it’s easy to see why. FSU has long committed to helping its students thrive personally, academically, and professionally. If you’re anything like me, you might not realize how many incredible free services are available on campus until it’s almost time to graduate.

The Professional Clothing Closet First impressions matter, especially in interviews and networking events, but building a professional wardrobe can be expensive. Luckily, FSU is home to the Professional Clothing Closet, where students can get professional work attire. It’s completely free to use, and you can select up to four items per semester. These items include suits, blazers, dress shirts, and accessories! This is a fantastic resource; the closet is constantly filled with new items. The Professional Clothing Closet is located on the third floor of The Career Center, and you can make an appointment online through NoleNetwork. They also have special events where you can take more than four items, so keep a look out on their Instagram for updates! The Professional Photo Booth In 2025, a strong LinkedIn profile is essential for job and internship applications, and the first step to a polished LinkedIn account is a professional headshot. Instead of using an outdated high school senior photo, you can visit the Professional Photo Booth at FSU, where you can take your headshot for free. The Professional Photo Booth is located in the Dunlap Success Center on the first floor of the Career Center library. You can retake your photo as many times as you like until you have the perfect one. No appointment is necessary unless you come with a group of five or more. Lounge Chair and Hammock Rentals at Strozier Library View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida State Libraries (@fsulibraries) Landis Green is a favored study and relaxation spot on campus, but lying on the grass isn’t always the most comfortable option. FSU Libraries offers free lounge chairs and hammock rentals, allowing students to relax while enjoying the outdoors comfortably. This would have done wonders for my freshman year when I spent most of my days on Landis. The Dirac Library Media Suite Whether you need to record a presentation, produce a podcast, or experiment with a green screen, the Dirac Science Library’s Media Suite provides free access to professional-grade equipment. This facility includes a Mac Studio, 4K monitors, high-quality microphones, professional lighting, and soundproofing. It’s an excellent resource for students who want to create high-quality media for academic or professional projects. I discovered this resource in my last semester, and it’s been a lifesaver for presentation practice. Professional Therapy Services College life can be stressful, but FSU has ensured that mental health support is always available. FSU provides free professional therapy services at the Askew Student Life Center on the second floor, Suite 250. Students can show up for a walk-in appointment between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, for an initial consultation to determine the best course of action for their needs. Wait times may be longer during peak academic periods such as midterms and finals, but the resource is available nonetheless!

If you’re reading this before your senior year, make your college experience smoother, less stressful, and way more rewarding by taking full advantage of these free FSU resources today.

