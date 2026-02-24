5 Alternative Study Abroad Experiences Outside of FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you attend a typical large state school like me, when you hear “study abroad,” you probably picture one semester in a European city, like Rome, London, or Madrid. While I’ve had many friends make the absolute best of programs like these, many students don’t know that there are other ways to see the world during college.

Whether you’re just finishing high school or have only a few semesters left of college, there’s a variety of unique programs that go far beyond the traditional one-city, one-semester model. If you’re like me and want to pack in as much learning and adventure as possible in a single semester, here are a few study abroad and gap year programs worth exploring — some I’ve even taken part in myself.

Some programs trade a lecture hall for a sailboat or cruise ship, while others trade a dorm room for homestays or mountain tents. Whether you want something more outdoorsy or cultured, there’s likely something for you in one of these programs.

I’ve been lucky enough to participate in Outward Bound, Semester at Sea during my junior year of college, and Alzar School through programs they offer to high school students. Each one changed how I see travel, education, and myself. If you’re looking for something bold, transformative, and maybe even a little intimidating (in the best way), here are some programs worth considering:

Outward Bound If some of your fondest memories include your annual family camping trip or if you naturally feel a passion for all things outdoors, Outward Bound is for you. Think backpacking through remote wilderness, learning leadership skills, and pushing past mental and physical limits. Some courses last a few weeks, while others extend longer and even offer academic credit. There are opportunities for college-age kids, typically in a gap-year capacity, teaching communication, leadership, and real-world problem-solving. Whether you're looking to reset before starting college, take a break between semesters, or challenge yourself in a completely different environment, Outward Bound pushes you out of your comfort zone in the best way possible. Semester at Sea Imagine taking your typical 12-credit semester with other college-age students, except your campus is a cruise ship. Your dorm overlooks the ocean, and every few days you arrive in a new country. That's Semester at Sea. From Asia to Africa to Europe in just four short months, you can travel to over 10 countries and make some truly unforgettable memories. What makes this program truly unforgettable is the way structured academics blend seamlessly with in-country, hands-on learning. One of my favorite experiences was studying global food systems in class and then seeing what that actually looks like in real life, whether visiting rice farms in India or walking through open-air markets in Ghana. If you like fast-paced travel and aren't prone to sea sickness, I can't recommend this program enough. Alzar School Alzar School is another program geared towards those who are fond of the outdoors. With their gap year program, they combine academics, service, and adventure into one immersive experience. This program splits the semester into two six-week chunks in Idaho and Chile, balancing college-level coursework with whitewater rafting, backpacking, and community engagement. I participated in this program in high school and gained so much more than just outdoor skills. It challenged me academically while also pushing me physically and mentally in ways I hadn't experienced before, making it another great experience for anyone looking for something different from a gap year program. Seamester While this sounds similar to a Semester at Sea, this program offers a smaller sailing program focused more on marine science and seamanship. Students live aboard sailboats while earning course credit, traveling, and learning hands-on skills. Instead of living on a large ship, students live aboard traditional sailboats, where daily life revolves around the wind, weather, and teamwork. This is definitely a more hands-on travel experience. SIT Study Abroad This program has a heavy emphasis on deep cultural immersion, homestays, and independent research projects in countries all over the world. Rather than staying in a traditional student bubble, participants are encouraged to engage directly with local communities and explore complex social, political, and environmental issues firsthand. The SIT Study Abroad program is definitely ideal for those students who want more academic rigor without sacrificing a culturally embedded experience.

The biggest takeaway? Study abroad doesn’t have to fit into one mold. Whether you want oceans, mountains, research, or multiple countries in one semester, there’s a program that matches your goals.

College is one of the few times in life when you can take a leap like this with structured support. If you’re even slightly curious, start researching. The world is your classroom.

