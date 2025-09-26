5 Tips for Studying Abroad at FSU

Are you considering studying abroad with FSU? If the answer is yes, then there are a few important things to consider before making the big decision.
I studied abroad with FSU London during the Spring 2025 semester, and it’s the best decision I’ve made in college. Studying abroad allows you to immerse yourself in new cultures, meet people from all over the world, and travel to places that you never imagined visiting.
Luckily, FSU has a ton of opportunities to study abroad and take unique classes with professors who are local to the area. These five tips will help you to decide where to go, when to go, and how to make the most of your time abroad in Valencia, London, Florence, Panama, or any other place!
- be fearless
-
While you’re abroad, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to visit once-in-a-lifetime places, so take them all! Especially if you’re there for an entire fall or spring semester, you’ll have weekends free to explore the world and travel, so make sure to use those to your advantage.
At first, traveling to different countries may seem intimidating, but with a little research and practice, it becomes second nature. Don’t be afraid to go wherever your heart desires! Make sure to be safe, have fun, and immerse yourself in the culture. Your goal should be to leave your study abroad experience without any regrets about what you could’ve or should’ve done.
- be practical
-
It’s easy to get swept up in the excitement of a new city, but don’t forget to learn its unspoken rules. For example, in London, it’s standard to stand on the right side of the escalator to let others pass on the left. Every city has its own social rules, so do your research before you arrive.
Another point of being practical is to be safe. Make sure to do your research on crime statistics and if there are any local laws to be extra cautious of. In London, one of the biggest issues that people faced was pick-pocketing, so I made sure to never have my phone out while I was walking. Each city is vastly different, but the common thread is that tourists/Americans are usually targeted, so stay alert.
- prepare for homesickness
-
Being across the world from home can feel lonely, and it’s very easy to become homesick. Missing friends, family, and familiarity is an inevitable consequence; however, if you’re prepared, it can be manageable. Stay connected — using FaceTime, texting, and keeping in contact with people from home every day can help soothe your homesickness.
Try to enjoy every day by remembering that it’s all temporary! This is an exciting, transformative time in your life, and you deserve to fully immerse yourself in the experience.
- Take interesting classes
-
Each FSU study center offers a wide range of subjects, so don’t be afraid to branch out. Professors are often longtime residents or locals, which means that they bring the city into the classroom. Most classes take field trips to museums, West End shows (in London), and famous landmarks around the city every week to strengthen cultural learning.
Of course, remember why you’re there: academics. Studying abroad is not just for traveling, but you’re also there to learn. Stay on top of your assignments and don’t skip class.
- saving money can really help
-
Traveling adds up quickly, even when budget airlines and trains make it affordable. Between tickets, meals, and spontaneous trips, expenses can stack up fast. I made sure to have a savings account for at least six months before traveling and for emergency expenses. I found that it’s better to have extra money and not need it than to need money and not have it.
Most importantly, have fun and don’t stress! You’re going to have the time of your life.
