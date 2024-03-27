Local Tallahassee Eateries to Order From When You’re Sick

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Many Florida State University students, myself included, can agree that the “Tally Flu” has knocked us flat on our backs before. Recently I was, once again, stuck in bed all week due to an annoying and seemingly never-ending sickness. Although this has allowed me to catch up on some sleep and TV shows, getting sick in college is never fun.

The first few times I got sick in college were very formative, as they were a real test of my independence. When I was in high school, my parents didn’t nurse me like when I was a kid, but it was nice to have caring figures there when I needed them. In college, I had to learn how to nurse myself and get over my cravings for my mom’s chicken and dumpling soup.

As a soon-to-be-graduate living in a college town where sickness is constantly circulating, I’ve learned a few tricks that helped me to get by. When I’m sick, I never have the energy to cook, which is one of my favorite hobbies. The only thing I want to do is lay in my bed trying to get every second of sleep possible. So over the last four years, I’ve found some local Tallahassee eateries that bring me comfort and strength while I’m under the weather.

Pho 7

My absolute favorite restaurant to order from when I’m not feeling my best is Pho 7. It fills your stomach and always has steaming hot broth, fresh veggies, and spicy sauces that can clear your sinuses. Their hot broth specifically is filled with so many spices that create a deep flavor. There are many different soup options overall, offering you the chance to order every meal from there until you feel better (though I’ve never done that myself), as well as delicious sides. My favorite meal is the steak and brisket pho with extra hoisin sauce and a side order of shrimp and pork spring rolls.

CAVA

A more recent addition to Tallahassee eateries is CAVA, which I often refer to as the “Mediterranean Chipotle.” Not only is it a delicious restaurant I enjoy regularly, but I especially love it when I’m sick because it offers so many superfoods that boost my immune system. It’s also great because I sometimes lose my appetite when I’m sick, and the food always feels light on my stomach even though it’s filling me up.

El Jalisco

Another regular favorite of mine, but much-needed takeout when I have a fever, is El Jalisco. Mexican food has been a staple in my household for my entire life. It’ll always be comfort food for me, so it’s just a bonus that its spices and vegetables contain so many vitamins. There are many great Mexican spots around Tallahassee, but El Jalisco always impresses me.

Blossom Kitchen

Blossom Kitchen provides delicious dishes for when you don’t want to go into the kitchen. Though it has so many options, I try to steer toward the vegetable-packed dishes when I’m sick. They’re sure to be a hit for everyone, in my opinion. Blossom Kitchen is another restaurant where you can find lots of spice, which is sometimes the only remedy for my stuffy sinuses.

Being sick and having to take care of myself is never fun, but when I’m in Tallahassee, at least the options above help me feel better physically through healing foods and mentally through comfort. Sickness is the best excuse to order food in my opinion, but I recommend you do whatever you need to feel better.

